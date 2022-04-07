The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
March 29
A car hit a curb on Railroad Street, which disabled it in the roadway.
On Granite Street, a small dog was left in a vehicle.
A gun was stolen on Washington Street.
On North Main Street, a car was stolen.
March 30
People were hanging out by an ATM on North Main Street.
A dog bit a child over clothing on Brook Street. The bite did not break skin, but the child’s coat was ruined.
March 31
A front license plate was lost on Fecteau Circle.
On Mount Street, a dog was let out off leash.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on French Street.
Someone was reportedly climbing through a window on Brook Street. They were the resident of that address.
Kids were climbing trees at Currier Park.
A report of someone outside a residence on Berlin Street who looked as if they were going to break in turned out to be someone called to work on the roof.
Drug paraphernalia was found on North Main Street.
April 1
A young male was caught trying to steal an item off a front porch on Nelson Street.
People were smoking marijuana in a vehicle on Plain Street.
Someone was trespassing on Berlin Street.
April 2
A male and a female were arguing about keys on Merchants Row.
Someone was assaulted on College Street.
On Route 62, someone changing lanes cut someone else off and almost caused a crash.
Kids were playing in the road on Boyton Street.
An ATV rollover was reported at Green Acres. No one was at the scene when police arrived.
April 3
Someone was assaulted on North Main Street.
A child was crying on North Main Street.
