The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
April 27
Someone was being threatened on Harrington Avenue.
An assault was reported on Seminary Street.
Vandalism was reported on Maple Avenue and Pleasant Street.
April 28
A rock was thrown at a window on Ayers Street.
Items were stolen from a building on North Main Street.
A door was opened at an abandoned house on East Parkside Terrace.
Vandalism was reported on Ayers Street.
April 29
Someone had their pocket picked on South Main Street.
People were loitering on South Main Street.
Property was found on Prospect Street.
Items were stolen from a building on Brooklyn Street.
April 30
A domestic disturbance was reported on Blackwell Street.
There was a suspicious vehicle on Farwell Street.
A syringe was found on Allen Street.
May 1
There was a juvenile problem at Hope Cemetery.
Drug activity was reported on South Main Street and North Main Street.
Someone was being cruel to an animal on Allen Street.
May 2
There was an animal problem on Bank Street.
Someone was being threatened on Maple Avenue.
On Prospect Street, someone tried to assault someone else with a metal rod.
Property was found on South Main Street.
May 3
A child was driving a go kart on Church Street.
On North Main Street, a group of juveniles was yelling.
Someone was shooting off fireworks on Circle Street.
