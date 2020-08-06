The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
July 27
A female screamed at Green Acres.
Drug activity was reported on Ayers Street.
Items were stolen from a building on North Main Street.
Drug activity was reported on Church Street.
A vehicle was vandalized on Hill Street.
July 28
Drug activity was reported at Currier Park.
A report of people in an abandoned house turned out to be the owners of the home on North Parkside Terrace.
A package was stolen on Warren Street.
July 29
On High Holborn Street, a woman heard a male and female in her backyard.
A window was broken on High Holborn Street.
On North Main Street, a sexual assault was reported.
A neighbor's dog was running loose on Merchant Street.
July 30
Someone saw flashlights in a backyard on High Holborn Street.
A window was broken on River Street.
On Bank Street, a dog got into a fight with a neighbor's dog.
Drug activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
Vandalism was reported on Prospect Street.
A kid threw water on a car on Ayers Street.
July 31
Drug activity was reported on Prospect Street.
A group was following someone and they thought they were going to be jumped on Washington Street.
On Farwell Street, a vehicle was reported stolen.
Aug. 1
Kids were messing with a gazebo and people were sleeping under it at City Hall Park.
A vehicle was reported stolen on Brook Street.
Someone was trespassing on North Main Street.
Aug. 2
A dog was barking nonstop on Pleasant Street.
Vandalism was reported on South Main Street.
Someone was trespassing on North Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.