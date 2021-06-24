The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
June 14
Drug activity was reported on North Main Street.
A sexual assault was reported on Averill Street.
There was a suspicious vehicle on Parkside Terrace.
June 15
There was an intoxicated male on the railroad tracks near Blackwell Street.
Someone wrote on a truck with a Sharpie on North Main Street.
A female reported a male was stalking her at her home and her job on North Main Street.
June 16
A wallet was lost on Washington Street.
On South Main Street, an abandoned vehicle was reported.
A dog was running loose at The Hollow Inn on South Main Street.
Someone was punching glass at a bus stop on South Main Street.
Drug activity was reported on Merchants Row.
Water was in the roadway due to construction on Perry Street.
An abandoned backpack was found on Fairview Street with alcohol inside.
June 17
A report of a man slumped over the wheel of his car turned out to be someone sleeping in their driveway on Brook Street.
Items were stolen from a building on North Main Street.
A male called police because he wanted to go to the city pool and didn't have any money for a swimsuit.
June 18
A dog was barking on Merchant Street.
On North Main Street, a German shepherd was running loose.
A mother called police to report her son's cellphone had been hacked.
On Pearl Street, a vehicle's tires were slashed.
June 19
A sexual assault was reported on Spaulding Street.
Someone called police to complain about a bill from the city for lodging an animal.
On North Main Street, someone was trying to break into vehicles.
June 20
Dogs were fighting on Merchant Street.
Someone broke into a house on Tremont Street.
