The following is a sampling of calls reported by the Barre City Police Department in recent days:
June 25
Around 1:30 a.m., individuals were found to be trespassing in Elmwood Cemetery after hours. Tickets were issued.
An animal problem was reported on Merchant Street.
A suspicious person was reported on Brooklyn Street.
An accident was reported at the intersection of Quarry and South Main streets. No injuries were reported.
An individual was stopped for talking on their cellphone while driving.
A mental health issue was reported on Summer Street.
An argument over a vehicle was reported on North Seminary Street.
June 26
Screaming and yelling was reported overnight on Beckley Street near St. Monica's Cemetery.
Property damage only accident reported on South Main Street.
A man was cited for disorderly conduct by electronic means.
There was a report of loitering/vagrancy in City Hall Park.
A case of felony unlawful trespass into a residence was reported on Berlin Street.
A vehicle was damaged on Camp Street. The driver of the vehicle causing the damage allegedly left the scene.
A verbal altercation was reported on Elmore Street.
Suspicious events were reported on Church and Blackwell streets.
A larceny was reported on Maple Avenue.
June 27
A no trespass order was violated on Washington Street.
A dog was reported running on Skyline Drive.
Speeding vehicles were cited along Route 62.
Disorderly conduct was reported on North Main Street. A few minutes late, intoxicated teenagers were reported nearby.
An overdose was reported on North Main Street.
June 28
Officers patrolled City Hall Park overnight.
Three people were reported on the fire escape of a building on Pearl Street.
A lost wallet was reported on River Street.
A report of a power line being taken down by a cement mixer was made on Farwell Street.
Flash flooding concerns were reported on Brook Street.
An alleged assault took place on South Main Street.
A man was issued a citation for violating conditions of release.
An individual was found sleeping at an ATM on North Main Street.
A report of a break-in on Highland Avenue proved unfounded.
A report of vagrancy was reported at a local playground.
June 29
A domestic assault was reported at Highgate Apartments.
An officer responded to a suspicious complaint on Summer Street.
A report was made of children being left alone at a local hotel.
Drug activity was reported on North Main Street.
An individual required a restraining order on John Street.
A drunken driving arrest was made at 10 a.m. on North Main Street.
Report of two individual riding bicycles on Route 62 without helmets.
Items were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on Merchants Row.
Simple assault reported at the Tilden House.
Vandalism and larceny reported on Seminary Street.
June 30
A North Main Street business was allegedly defrauded.
A family issue was reported on Palmisano Drive.
Retail theft was reported by a North Main Street business.
Vandalism was reported on North Seminary Street.
July 1
An overdose was reported on South Main Street.
Fireworks were reported on North Main Street.
A demonstration of the city's K-9 unit was conducted on Allen Street.
There was a report of cruelty to animals on South Main Street.
On Franklin Street, a larceny from a motor vehicle was reported.
A mental health issue was reported in downtown.
A report of theft of service was reported on Maple Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported on Stowe Street.
July 2
A mental health issue was reported on Brook Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on Brook Street. A male passenger fled on foot, and was later found to have an active arrest warrant. The vehicle was searched and drug paraphernalia was found. No other details were provided.
Property was found along Washington Street.
A minor was involved in a property damage accident.
Multiple reports of fireworks were made.