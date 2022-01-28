The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
Jan. 18
Syringes were found on the sidewalk on North Main Street.
A male without a jacket or hat was walking in the roadway on South Main Street.
Jan. 19
A wallet was found on North Main Street.
Someone was trespassing on North Main Street.
A resident who was home alone heard something and got scared on Orange Street.
Jan. 20
A dog was barking on East Street.
Drug activity was reported to the police department.
On Granite Street, people in a vehicle were thought to be drug dealers.
Someone was trespassing on North Main Street.
A reported altercation between a male and two females turned out to be people moving furniture on Bromur Street.
Jan. 21
Drug activity was reported on Granite Street.
Offensive messages on social media were reported on Ayers Street.
A citizen needed assistance on Harrington Avenue.
Jan. 22
Someone was using a fire escape on Summer Street.
Harassment was reported on South Main Street.
Someone was trying to sell stolen computers on North Main Street.
Medication was stolen on Lawrence Avenue.
Jan. 23
Someone was being extorted over nude photos on Orange Street.
Drug activity was reported on Church Street.
Car keys were reported stolen on Church Street, but were later found.
