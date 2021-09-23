The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Sept. 14
Illegal dumping was reported on Wellington Street.
Someone was being harassed on Church Street.
Trespassing was reported on Brook Street.
Sept. 15
Items were stolen from vehicles on Merchant Street and Wellington Street.
A female was asking people if she could use their phone on North Main Street.
On Lawrence Avenue, a burglary was reported.
A man was lying on the sidewalk and two people were standing over him on Merchant Street.
Items were stolen from Highgate Apartments.
Someone walking around a building with a flashlight on Washington Street turned out to be a neighbor of the building.
Sept. 16
Someone was driving a vehicle with a smashed windshield on Route 302.
Suspicious packages with fake names on them were being delivered on North Main Street.
On Prospect Street, someone slammed a car door into another car.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Washington Street.
Drug activity was reported on Seminary Street.
Someone was reportedly driving a vehicle with a loaded handgun inside on South Main Street.
Sept. 17
A female tazed a man on Highland Avenue.
On Elliston Street, a report of lights on inside an unoccupied residence turned out to be someone working on the building.
A vehicle was stolen on Skyline Drive.
At Currier Park, a wallet was found and returned to its owner.
Sept. 18
A woman was crying and a “weird drug smell” was reported on Ayers Street.
Littering was reported on South Main Street.
On Currier Street, 10-year-old girl came home with a smart watch that wasn't hers.
Someone was offered pills on Prospect Street.
Items were stolen on Brook Street.
Children were playing in the roadway on Seminary Street.
Sept. 19
Flashlights and car doors shutting were reported on John Street.
Drug activity was reported at the Beverage Baron.
