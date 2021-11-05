The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Oct. 26Drug activity was reported to the police department.
A person moved a woman’s car without her permission on Bassett Street.
Drug activity was reported on Railroad Street.
A sexual assault was reported to the police department.
A small pistol was reported lost to the police department.
Items were stolen on Circle Street.
Oct. 27A vehicle was stolen on North Main Street.
Four people were trying to break into a building on Washington Street.
Oct. 28A plume of smoke was reported coming from Spaulding High School.
Someone was trespassing on South Main Street.
A vehicle was stolen on Pleasant Street.
On Washington Street, an assault was reported.
Oct. 29Equipment was stolen on North Main Street.
Someone had drugs at the courthouse.
A child was sitting on a park bench at Playground 2000.
On North Main Street, an insulin pump was stolen from a vehicle.
A report of underage kids carrying large amounts of alcohol into an apartment on Highgate Drive turned out to be people drinking who were of age to do so.
Oct. 30A woman was causing a disturbance at the Old Labor Hall.
On S Front Street, a two-wheeled dolly was stolen.
Someone was driving erratically on South Main Street.
On North Main Street, $40 was stolen.
Oct. 31Flooding was reported in the underpass on Boynton Street.
Someone was driving a vehicle without license plates and a baby in their lap on Orange Street.
A neighbor was harassing a woman’s son on Laurel Street.
On Merchant Street, a stolen vehicle was found.
