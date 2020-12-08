The following is a sampling of calls to Barre police in recent days:
Nov. 23Vandalism was reported on Burnham Street.
A bicycle was stolen on River Street.
Someone was being threatened on Beckley Street.
Nov. 24There was an animal problem on Brook Street.
An incident of fraud was reported to the police department.
Someone was being harassed on Brook Street.
Nov. 25A suspicious male was reported on Fairview Street.
On Route 62, a vehicle was sliding on the road.
Bottles were stolen on North Main Street.
Drug activity was reported on South Main Street.
People were knocking on doors on Fairview Street.
A burglary was reported on Church Street.
Nov. 26Vandalism was reported on River Street.
Someone was harassed on Cliff Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported on River Street.
Nov. 27A sexual assault was reported on Fortney Place.
Drug activity was reported on South Main Street.
There was a suspicious vehicle on North Main Street.
Nov. 28A wallet was lost on Hawes Place.
On Bromur Street, a burglary was reported.
Nov. 29A door was open on North Main Street.
There was an animal problem on Lawrence Avenue.
A domestic disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.
