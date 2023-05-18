The following is a sample of calls the Barre City Police Department responded to in recent days:
May 4
Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported on French Street.
A person who fell off a bicycle on North Main Street was injured.
There was a report of checks stolen from a vehicle on Merchants Row.
An individual from Highgate Apartments was reported missing, but later turned up in Massachusetts.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on Brook Street.
A juvenile problem was reported on Vine Street.
Harassment was reported on Newton Street.
May 5
Officers responded to a report of an overdose on Circle Street.
A missing person from Berlin was located on South Main Street in Barre.
An unwanted person was reported at the Quality Inn.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at Playground 2000.
Larceny from a building was reported on North Seminary Street.
An overdose was reported on Seminary Street.
Police responded to a report of a fraud on Washington Street.
A noise complaint was reported on Brooklyn Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reportedly following another vehicle on Blackwell Street.
May 6
Police responded to noise complaints on Franklin and South Main streets in the early morning hours.
A larceny was reported from a business on North Main Street.
A mental health issue was reported on Summer Street.
Vandalism was reported on Vine Street.
A suspicious person was reported on Berlin Street.
Larceny from a vehicle was reported on Blackwell Street.
A retail theft was reported from a South Main Street business.
Lost property was reported on South Main Street.
Officers assisted the fire department with a brush fire on Brooklyn Street.
May 7
A report of drug possession was reported on South Main Street.
An argument was reported on Woodland Drive.
A suspicious complaint was reported from a North Main Street business.
A juvenile complaint on Elm Street was reported.
A set of keys was found on Orange Street.
A mental health issue was reported on Kynock Avenue; another issue was later reported on Cliff Street.
An individual trespassed at a North Main Street business.
May 8
Vandalism was reported on Brooklyn Street, resulting in a citation.
An animal problem was reported on Merchant Street.
Larceny from a building was reported on North Main Street.
Lost property was returned to its owner at the police department.
May 9
A suspicious vehicle was reported parked outside a business on North Main Street shortly after midnight.
A security alarm was activated round 3 a.m. at a business on South Main Street.
A woman reportedly trespassed on Brooklyn Street.
A juvenile problem was reported on South Main Street.
A loud motorcycle was stopped on South Main Street.
A male cited for an arrest warrant became disorderly and was cited for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and false alarms.
A motor vehicle accident was reported on Pearl Street.
An animal problem was reported on Currier Street.
May 10
An individual was walking in and out of traffic on North Main Street.
An animal problem was reported on Parkside Terrace.
A mental health issue was reported on Brooklyn Street.
Threats were reported against an individual on East Street.
Missing property was returned to the police department.
An ongoing dispute between two groups required officer intervention on South Main Street.
A two-vehicle accident was reported on Center Street.
Vandalism was reported on South Main Street.
Harassment by telephone was reported on Bergeron Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported around Summer and Prospect streets.
An accident on Cottage Street was reported.
