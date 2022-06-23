The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
June 14
There was an abandoned vehicle on Farwell Street.
A car was spray-painted on Maple Avenue.
On North Main Street, a bike was vandalized.
There was a naked child near the roadway on North Main Street.
Someone was being stalked on North Main Street.
A male wearing a bandanna over his face and carrying a backpack was walking in people's yards on College Street.
Money was stolen from a vehicle on North Main Street.
Someone on a bike was weaving in and out of traffic on Washington Street.
June 15
A sexual assault was reported on Jefferson Street.
On Merchant Street, a sewer grate was broken.
A child was in the roadway on an electric scooter on East Street.
On North Main Street, a wallet was stolen.
A child was running into the road on North Main Street.
On South Main Street, a report of a fire in the middle of the roadway was unfounded.
June 16
An EBT card was left behind on North Main Street.
On Allen Street, a group of kids was on private property.
Cash was stolen from a purse on Summer Street.
A loose dog attacked leashed dogs on Brook Street.
June 17
Someone was assaulted on Foster Street.
Drug activity was reported on Jefferson Street.
A wallet was stolen on North Main Street.
Keys were lost somewhere in the city.
The traffic lights at the intersection of South Main Street and Hill Street weren't working.
June 18
There was a property dispute on Spaulding Street.
A utility line was in the roadway on Washington Street.
Items were stolen from a building on South Main Street.
June 19
A tree fell on utility lines on Farwell Street.
Cash was stolen from a wallet on Summer Street.
A chainsaw was stolen from the back of a truck on North Main Street.
Someone kicked in a door on Eastern Avenue.
