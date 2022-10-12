The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Oct. 4
Someone walked into a South Main Street business with a knife.
A male was talking to himself on Seminary Street.
On North Main Street, a female threatened a male with a knife.
A syringe was found on Berlin Street.
On South Main Street, a stolen credit card was being used.
Someone pointed a green laser into dispatch at the police department. No one was located outside.
Oct. 5
People were sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot on Keith Avenue.
A male with a bow was reported on Route 62.
Two people were passed out in a vehicle at Rotary Park.
A female was yelling racial slurs and her dog attacked another dog at Hope Cemetery.
Someone was being stalked at the Pierre Motel.
Kids were smoking on Merchants Row.
Oct. 6
Someone broke a window and was banging on a resident's door on Brook Street.
A prank call was reported at a North Main Street business where the caller said obscene things.
Dogs were outside in cages without food or water on Third Street.
A trash bin was thrown in the roadway on Route 62.
Three people tried to break into the Beverage Baron.
Oct. 7
Drug activity was reported to the police department.
A backpack was recovered after it was thrown into the river near Mill Street. Police said the owner was contacted and reported the backpack was no longer needed and could be thrown away.
On Keith Avenue, a burglary was reported.
Two 11-year-olds were dressed as clowns and were pointing toy guns at people on Granite Street.
Kids were trespassing on North Main Street.
Oct. 8
Drug activity was reported on Pearl Street and South Main Street.
Threats were reported on South Main Street.
An assault was reported on Ossola Place.
Oct. 9
A dog was barking on Keith Avenue.
Items were stolen from a building on Ayers Street.
A resident on Summer Street reported they smelled smoke. It came from a grill.
On North Main Street, an attempted burglary was reported.
Items were thrown into the roadway on Church Street.
