The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
Dec. 27
Harassment was reported on Pearl Street.
A wallet was found on South Main Street.
On North Main Street, an 11-year-old child inside a business turned out to be a runaway child from Berlin.
Dec. 28
An incident of fraud was reported on West Street.
There was a two-vehicle crash on Washington Street at about 5:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Dec. 29
A report about a burglary in progress at a Washington Street store turned out to be a delivery truck delivering items.
Suspicious charges on a credit card were reported on North Main Street.
A man was slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle on North Main Street.
On Seminary Street, a resident was walking their dog off its leash.
A bicycle was found on Fairview Street.
Dec. 30
Drug paraphernalia was found on Fourth Street.
A reported gunshot on North Seminary Street turned out to be a blown fuse on a transformer.
Kids were throwing snowballs at vehicles on Railroad Street.
Drug activity was reported on North Main Street.
Dec. 31
People were coming to a resident’s door on Bergeron Street looking for someone who didn’t live there.
A driver was driving the wrong way on Route 62.
People were using drugs behind a dumpster on Tomasi Street.
Two kids were drinking alcohol on Park Street.
Jan. 1
Dogs were barking on Perrin Street.
Clothing was stolen from an apartment on Pearl Street.
An incident of fraud was reported on North Main Street.
On Allen Street, a tree fell on a power line.
Jan. 2
Someone was screaming for help near Hillside Avenue.
A dog was growling and snarling at people on Merchant Street.
On North Main Street, a male was urinating in public.
A wallet was found, turned in to the police department and returned to its owner.
Kids were smoking and setting off fireworks near Playground 2000.
Medication was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Seminary Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.