BARRE — Citing emergency powers granted from the city’s code of ordinances in response to the flood, Granite City officials have issued a proclamation temporarily barring demolition of buildings on the National Register of Historic Places.
The proclamation, provisionally issued on July 28 and amended and confirmed on July 31, states such demolition cannot take place until the city council has adopted interim or permanent zoning bylaw amendments, unless the demolition is approved by a two-thirds majority of the council.
The order, citing powers granted to the mayor during times of emergency in the city’s code of ordinances, states there is an exception for permits to demolish residential buildings that will be replaced with no net loss of housing units. Otherwise, it states all buildings containing housing units deemed structurally suitable for rehabilitation for housing by the city’s health officer cannot be demolished, notwithstanding issued permits.
The order cites early estimates of flood damage, with at least 10% of the city’s housing stock reportedly substantially damaged. This is on top of a housing crisis the city has already been dealing with, along with the rest of the state.
The order was signed by Mayor Jake Hemmerick and Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Keith Cushman.