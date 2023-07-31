BARRE — Citing emergency powers granted from the city’s code of ordinances in response to the flood, Granite City officials have issued a proclamation temporarily barring demolition of buildings on the National Register of Historic Places.

The proclamation, provisionally issued on July 28 and amended and confirmed on July 31, states such demolition cannot take place until the city council has adopted interim or permanent zoning bylaw amendments, unless the demolition is approved by a two-thirds majority of the council.

