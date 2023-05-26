BARRE — A Granite City man facing a home improvement fraud charge has picked up more such charges.
James August Martin, 45, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of home improvement fraud. If convicted, Martin faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison. He was released on conditions, including not to contact the victims.
Cpl. Benjamin Hammond, of the Barre Town police, said in his affidavit a resident contacted police on March 7 to report he and his wife had entered into a contract with Martin for renovation work. Hammond said the victim reported Martin was to remove and replace a front covered porch and a back deck at the home.
The victim reported the agreement was entered into on Aug. 9, according to court records. Hammond said the victim reported on Sept. 6 more work was added to the agreement. He said the victim reported Martin was to add a stone patio and walkway to the home.
The victim reported Martin’s workers stopped showing up to the home around Christmas, according to court records. Hammond said the victim reported Martin was paid about $69,000 total for the work, which has yet to be completed. He said the victim expected to be reimbursed $25,000 for materials that the home never received, but Martin stopped communicating.
Hammond said he was provided with documents and communications between the victim and Martin. On Jan. 2, Hammond said Martin responded to an email from the victim where the victim asked to sit down with Martin to discuss the owed work. He said Martin stated in the email he wouldn’t fight the victim if the victim took him to court over the unfinished work.
“I know it’s taken a lot longer than intended, and I do intend on finishing completely in the near future. Regrettably, I’m not within your timeline for a meeting, as I’m still in New Jersey tending to a personal matter, but to be crystal clear, I have not abandoned your project,” Martin wrote.
Hammond said this was the last time Martin communicated with the victim.
The investigator said he spoke with Martin on March 14 at Martin’s home. He said Martin reported he was in the process of filing for bankruptcy and had reached out to his customers to let them know where they fell in line for compensation. He said Martin reported he stopped communicating with the victim because the victim threatened to sue him.
On March 16, Hammond said Martin sent an email to Hammond and to Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly where he claims he hasn’t committed fraud. Hammond said Martin also admitted in the email that he had not filed for bankruptcy.
Martin pleaded not guilty on May 3 in Orange County criminal court in Chelsea to four felony counts of home improvement fraud. If convicted in that case, Martin faces a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison.
Trooper Mengbei Wang, of the Vermont State Police, said in her affidavit a resident in Randolph contacted police on March 13 to report she and her partner had entered into multiple contracts with Martin for renovation work. Wang said this victim reported Martin stopped communicating on Dec. 27.
She said the victim reported Martin was hired on Sept. 2. The victim reported she and her partner entered into nine contracts with Martin for the work and he completed five of the projects, according to court records. Wang said the victim reported the other four projects were either partially started or not yet started.
Wang said in October, Martin was paid $7,961.61 as a deposit to re-plumb the home, but that project never started. Also that month, she said the victim reported Martin was paid $10,266.85 to consolidate rooflines and $19,881.54 to redo an entryway, but neither project was completed.
In November, the trooper said Martin was paid $30,881.65 to replace the home’s roof, but that project also never started.
In total, Wang said Martin was paid $68,991.65 for work that was either not completed or never started.
Martin was first charged with home improvement fraud in March in Washington County. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison, if convicted.
In that case, police said a Barre City resident reported he had hired Martin in August to renovate a room in the basement of the victim’s home. Police said Martin was paid $5,200 for the work, but it had yet to be completed.
The victim reported his basement was in a state of disrepair and his home had been damaged because the renovation work had not been completed, according to court records.
Police said Martin again stopped communicating with the victim.
