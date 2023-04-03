BARRE — A Granite City man is accused of taking money for a renovation job and not finishing the work.
James August Martin, 44, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of home improvement fraud. If convicted, Martin faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Sgt. Steven Durgin, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit in February he was assigned a case dealing with a report of home improvement fraud. Durgin said the victim reported he had hired Martin in August 2022 to renovate a room in the basement of the victim’s home.
He said the victim reported Martin provided a quote stating the work would cost $8,405.50. The victim reported he then entered into a contract with Martin and paid a deposit of $2,500, according to court records. In October, Durgin said the victim reported he paid Martin an additional $2,700 for materials.
Durgin said the victim reported the work has yet to be completed. The victim reported the basement is in a state of disrepair and his home has since been damaged because the renovation work is incomplete, according to court records.
Durgin said the victim reported Martin told him Martin would fix the issues at Martin’s own expense, but he has yet to return to the home to either repair what was damaged or finish the renovation work.
The investigator said text messages provided to him between the victim and Martin show the victim clearly wanted the work to continue and to be completed. Durgin said Martin then stopped responding to the victim. He said the victim reported he sent Martin a letter by certified mail, but it was never delivered.
Durgin said he spoke with Martin on Feb. 16. He said Martin reported he had ceased all work because he had filed for bankruptcy. The investigator said Martin reported certified letters were being sent to his clients stating he was bankrupt and letting them know where they fell on the priority list for payment.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
