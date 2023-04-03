BARRE — A Granite City man is accused of taking money for a renovation job and not finishing the work.

James August Martin, 44, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of home improvement fraud. If convicted, Martin faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison. He was released on conditions.

