BARRE — A city councilor is calling for a special meeting after the chair of a city committee that is no stranger to controversy says a hot mic caught her uttering an expletive during Tuesday’s council meeting.
Councilor Thomas Lauzon was speaking with Loren Polk, director of Aldrich Public Library, at Tuesday’s regular council meeting. Polk was in virtual attendance to give the library’s annual budget presentation to the council.
Lauzon started his comment to Polk with praise for her and the job she was doing, echoing sentiments that had just been shared by fellow Councilor Samn Stockwell. Lauzon then asked Polk about the library’s investments and how they are being managed.
As Lauzon was finishing his question, Joelen Mulvaney, chair of the city’s Diversity and Equity Committee, was heard on Zoom saying, “F– you.”
Beside City Clerk Carol Dawes looking quizzically at the screen in the meeting room in what appeared to be an attempt to see who just uttered the expletive, no one at the meeting acknowledged the outburst.
Mulvaney was in virtual attendance because her committee was looking for grant funding to pay a facilitator for an education project the committee has been working on. That conversation took place with the council immediately after Polk’s presentation without an acknowledgment of the expletive that was uttered by Mulvaney moments prior.
Lauzon said Thursday he didn’t react because he wasn’t 100% sure what he just heard or who said it. He said from where he was sitting, he didn’t see Mulvaney’s name light up on Zoom as the expletive was uttered. Lauzon said he waited to review the video recording of the meeting before reacting, which confirmed the obscenity came from Mulvaney.
Lauzon then sent an email Wednesday evening to the rest of the council, as well as the city manager and city attorney, calling for a special meeting to discuss the outburst. It’s unclear when that meeting will take place, but Lauzon said he’s been told it may happen at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Lauzon asked his fellow council members whether Mulvaney’s behavior is something the council will condone and how the city will respond.
Mayor Jake Hemmerick said in a Thursday email, “Recently, I have been disappointed by the behavior of appointees and city councilors. I set an expectation for civility at every meeting and strive to be fair and level-headed — because prior to joining Council — I had the experience of being treated uncivilly and unprofessionally by City officials. I expect all elected, appointed, and staff leaders to hold themselves to high standards, and — for the good of the City — work for a remedy when mistakes are made. To err is human; it’s how we make things right when we err that defines our characters.”
Hemmerick said it’s clear to him that at the council’s next meeting on Tuesday, the council needs to revisit both its ground rules and a memo that was sent to committees.
Hemmerick and Councilor Michael Boutin got into a back-and-forth at Tuesday’s meeting during the discussion with Mulvaney because the grant application mentioned the controversy over the city flying a Black Lives Matter flag. Boutin said he took bringing that topic back up as a “slight jab” toward him.
Boutin then addressed someone in the audience stating that she was smiling at him and said, “You can smile all you want, but it’s true.”
Hemmerick responded advising to keep the meeting civil.
Boutin then said, “No, no, I’m keeping it civil. I’m keeping it civil. I can be uncivil.”
Lauzon also sent Mulvaney an email expressing disappointment with her behavior at Tuesday’s meeting.
“I don’t need an explanation, certainly don’t want a lie and wouldn’t expect an apology. I’ve come to understand and accept that you have little tolerance for those who may think differently than you. Certainly little tolerance for me. How unfortunate for you,” Lauzon wrote.
Mulvaney stated in a Thursday email the expletive wasn’t directed at Lauzon or any councilor. She said she wasn’t aware her mic was on.
“I was frustrated by people who are hired to do a job being excessively praised for doing their job, a particular pet peeve of mine,” she wrote.
She also responded to Lauzon, stating in an email she didn’t know about the live mic, “and the hostility shown residents by councilors during meetings goes unmentioned.”
Lauzon said he still believes the expletive was aimed at him, and that Mulvaney’s explanation about her frustration over praise didn’t hold water. He noted his investment question was a rather lengthy one and her utterance came at the end of his question, not after the praise for Polk.
Even still, Lauzon said if Mulvaney was upset about the praise, that presents a different issue.
“That’s equally disturbing. What do you want me to do? Run everybody down? I mean, Loren Polk does a great job at the library. She puts her heart and soul into it. And, yes, she is paid. So are a lot of people who go above and beyond,” he said.
Lauzon said he wasn’t sure whether he was going to ask that Mulvaney be removed from the committee at the special meeting. He said the council first needs to have a thoughtful discussion about the matter.
Lauzon said the incident calls into question whether Mulvaney can rise above her bias and whether she is the kind of person who should represent the city.
He said the committee itself has been a constant distraction.
The committee was suspended for three weeks in October following dysfunction between its members. There had been talk at the time about dissolving the committee.
Mulvaney had demanded fellow committee member William Toborg resign after accusing him of “abusive and incendiary behavior.” She had said she would “mute” Toborg at future meetings if he did not step down.
The friction appeared to start at a committee meeting in August when Toborg, after some prodding, spoke in detail about an incident connected to his opposition to the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, or Article 22, which was overwhelmingly approved by voters at the November election. Toborg had parked a van at the BOR during the August primary election telling residents to vote against the article. He reportedly got into an altercation with a supporter of the article where he was backed into by a vehicle and pushed a few feet.
Committee members then questioned whether Toborg should be a member of the committee, given his views. Mulvaney accused him of having a “misogynist perspective” and of injecting “anti-women activism” into the meeting.
The city’s committees were recently sent a note by the city manager after this dysfunction, stating what the city expects regarding their behavior.
Lauzon said, “Well, we got our answer Tuesday night from Ms. Mulvaney, didn’t we?”
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
