BARRE – A retirement that has occasionally been rumored over the years is finally “real” and with Police Chief Tim Bombardier planning to call it a career at the end of October, City Manager Steve Mackenzie is readying to fire up the search for a successor.
Mackenzie said Bombardier formally notified him last Thursday that he would be stepping down on Oct. 29 after nearly 14 years as Barre’s top cop.
“It’s real,” said Mackenzie, who shared the not completely unexpected news with members of the City Council in a Sunday email.
Mackenzie, who is on vacation this week, said the search for the next police chief will begin when he returns to work next week. He said he’s hoping Bombardier’s replacement can be hired before the veteran chief is set to retire.
Though Mackenzie hasn’t worked out the details, he said the “internal and external recruitment process” likely will resemble the one that culminated when veteran officer Larry Eastman was hired to fill the deputy chief’s vacancy created when Andrew Marceau retired four years ago.
Mackenzie, who is barely a year away from retirement himself, said that conversation will start with members of the city’s Police Advisory Committee. He said he likely would tap at least some members of that committee, and possibly some members of the community to serve on the committee that will screen applicants, participate in the interview process and recommend a finalist.
Eastman is a logical in-house applicant, but Mackenzie said others could surface and external applicants would be recruited.
“It wasn’t a slam dunk for Larry (Eastman),” Mackenzie recalled, noting a “strong candidate” from a police department in neighboring New Hampshire was a fellow finalist.
As city manager, Mackenzie technically has sole say over who will be hired but, he said, given the high-profile of the position and the fact he will be retiring next July, he would consult with the council before making any job offers.
“It (hiring the police chief) is entirely within my wheelhouse, but pragmatically I will be looking to the council for input,” he said.
That’s the protocol that was followed when Bombardier was hired in December 2006 and Mackenzie was representing Ward 2 on the council.
Bombardier was a veteran state trooper, 10 months away from retirement when the police chief’s position in Barre suddenly became available. Bill Waller, who had been hired to replace long-time chief Trevor Whipple, resigned after one day on the job, prompting the search that ended when Bombardier was hired.
Councilors conducted a year-ending series of interviews in 2006, before Bombardier was hired. The other two finalists were Sgt. Robert Miller, a veteran of the local police department, and former Barre Town police chief Bob Edwards.
Bombardier got the nod, and barely two weeks into his tenure helped coordinate “Operation Granite Streets” — a multi-jurisdictional endeavor that was described at the time as the largest drug sweep in Vermont’s history. Nearly 30 suspected drug dealers and purchasers were arrested in a high-profile sting that involved helicopters and nearly 70 federal, state and local law enforcement officers.
The abrupt resignation of former fire chief Peter John led to Bombardier’s promotion to public safety director in 2009 – a position he held for nine years. That experiment ended and Bombardier returned to his former role as police chief following the hiring of Fire Chief Doug Brent three years ago.
The city’s neighborhood watch program has blossomed under Bombardier and “calls for service” have significantly increased.
When he took over there was one active neighborhood watch group and in his first year on the job there were 7,970 calls for service. There are now nearly three dozen neighborhood watch programs and while calls for service dipped to 11,750 during the pandemic last year — a 47% increase from 2007 — they were up 56.5% in 2019, totaling 12,474.
Bombardier has long-lobbied to expand the local police department, and last year secured federal grants that will help cover the cost of two additional officers — pushing the total in Barre from 18 to 20 -- not counting the chief and deputy chiefs positions. However, the officers were needed to reduce overtime expenses and sustain the street crimes unit he launched nearly three years ago, haven’t yet been hired due to pandemic-related scheduling issues at the Vermont Police Academy, he said.
A St. Albans native, Bombardier briefly served on the police force there before joining the Vermont State Police in 1981. He started out as a trooper, served as K-9 handler, patrol commander and spent 18 years as a plain clothes detective.
During his time with the state police, Bombardier, who lives in Richmond, worked as an arson investigator, homicide detective and director of internal affairs. When he left the state police to accept the chief’s job he has held ever since he was serving as commander of the Criminal Investigation Unit.
