BARRE — City Clerk Carol Dawes is concerned a legislative committee is slow-walking a recently expanded list of voter-approved charter changes because some of its members don’t like one of them.
It’s the flag-related one that wasn’t included in the latest version of the bill — H.444 — that was scheduled for a floor vote earlier this month when the House Government Operations Committee asked for another crack at it.
That was on April 6 — the same day a bill containing changes to Springfield’s charter was kicked back to the committee at its request. The Springfield charter changes have since cleared the House and are pending Senate approval this week. That bill reflects a compromise between an earlier version that passed the House and one that passed the Senate, though some minor differences remain.
Then there’s Barre’s charter changes — many of them approved more than a year ago, along with a fresh batch that passed on Town Meeting Day last month.
Nearly three weeks after delaying a scheduled House vote so that the committee could take additional testimony on a change that fleetingly enjoyed its unanimous support only to lose it a day later, H.444 remains in legislative limbo.
Dawes, who has been monitoring the committee’s weekly agenda’s, noticed the inactivity last week and sent an email to each of its members urging them to schedule a discussion of H.444.
“With all due respect, it feels like the Legislature is holding Barre City’s charter changes hostage because some legislators do not like one of the changes,” Dawes wrote.
“The language in question, related to the city’s display of flags, has been vetted by … City Attorney (Oliver Twombly) and by Legislative Counsel (Tucker Anderson), both of whom find it constitutional. There doesn’t seem to be any legal reason to withhold approval of the language — or the other charter changes — except for personal opinion,” she wrote.
Dawes noted, “questions about implementation of the flag-related language” could and should be worked out “on the local level,” and, she feared, delay could jeopardize passage of charter changes approved by Barre voters over the past two years.
Most of those changes, including one that would restrict the city’s ability to fly anything other than the city, state, U.S. and MIA/POW flags, passed by wide margins. The flag amendment passed, 927-549, last year. The closest of the 11 votes involved last month’s 663-574 approval of change that would authorize the City Council to impose a 1% sales tax.
Dawes indicated the voter-approved expansion of the local option tax — Barre already has a 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol — was yet another reason to pass H.444.
“Non-passage of the bill this session will have a significant negative financial impact on the city’s ability to maintain our capital needs through delay in the implementation of the local options sales tax,” she wrote.
Dawes’ nudge to act didn’t have a discernible effect based on the committee’s agenda for the week.
As of Monday, there were open time slots today and Wednesday and nothing else scheduled for Thursday and Friday.
If some of that “too be determined” time turns into a discussion of what to do about Barre’s charter changes Rep. Peter Anthony, D-Barre said Monday he would welcome it. However, Anthony, who serves on the committee said he’s in the dark with respect to what he described as “end-of-session gamesmanship.”
“It’s all hush-hush,” he said.
The sticking point is the flag amendment, which was stripped from the bill by Anthony’s committee, and ultimately the House last session but restored by the Senate when it took the legislation up earlier this year.
The Senate amendment initially was embraced by the House committee who, in an effort to expedite the latest Barre charter changes, amended the bill to include them, as well. That unanimous vote had a short shelf life and a short-handed committee reversed course the next day, voting, 7-2, to remove the flag language heading into a scheduled floor vote.
“All I can tell you is the leadership said ‘we’re not going to put it out on the floor,’ and they wouldn’t have done that unless they sensed it was a source of friction or conflict,” Anthony said of a charter change that he said he personally opposed and agreed to strip from the bill last year and again earlier this month.
Anthony, who bemoaned the injection of what he characterized as “culture wars” in the city’s charter, said he remained hopeful some of the charter changes would pass this session.
“I have made it crystal clear that what’s important to me and, I think the mayor and (City) Council, is the capital plan and local option tax,” he said.
Though it took Mayor Jake Hemmerick’s tie-breaking vote, the council recently approved a resolution urging lawmakers in Montpelier to approve a charter change that some view as an unnecessary infringement on government speech.
The charter change would preclude the city from displaying any flag other than the four proscribed by voters.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.