BARRE — The flag wasn’t the drag some lawmakers predicted as an expanded package of charter changes Granite City voters have approved over the last 14 months are now a signature away from becoming law.
The bill containing all 11 charter changes cleared the Vt. House and Senate last week without encountering any of the turbulence some members of the House Government Operations Committee warned could be generated by a flag-related amendment.
That controversy didn’t extend much beyond the committee, which stripped the charter change from the first version of the bill it approved a year ago only to see it restored by the Senate earlier this session.
In a dizzying series of development the House committee unanimously embraced the Senate amendment and took the opportunity to tack on a fresh batch of charter changes Barre voters approved on Town Meeting Day this year only to reverse itself a day later on the strength of a 7-2 vote.
The bill including the newest charter changes, but not the flag-related one Barre voters approved, 927-549, more than a year ago, was briefly scheduled for a floor vote in the House last month.
That vote never happened, because the committee’s members, including Rep. Peter Anthony, D-Barre, wanted to take a fresh look at it.
The committee wasn’t in a rush, but after some publicized prodding by Barre City Clerk Carol Dawes, members voted, 8-3, to add the flag language back.
Though some questioned the necessity of the charter change and a couple warned it might generate opposition and a protracted floor debate, neither materialized. The amended bill was approved with almost no discussion last Tuesday and cleared the Senate with even less talk on Friday.
Dawes, who didn’t take the bait when asked by the committee if she was willing to see all of the charter changes stalled over objections to one of them, said Monday she was pleased lawmakers didn’t go that route.
All of the voter-approved charter changes were approved — several of them a year sooner than they would have been because of the initial disagreement between the House and Senate.
Thanks to the Senate amendment, Anthony was able to propose a further amendment that incorporate the recently approved charter changes, including one that authorizes the City Council to impose a 1% sales tax.
The local option tax is similar to a 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol that was authorized under a charter change that was approved by Barre voters in March 2018 and implemented that October.
Dawes said she’ll wait for Gov. Phil Scott to sign the bill into law before seeking City Council authorization to create a new tax that will generate revenue that would be used exclusively to upgrade streets, sidewalks and other capital needs.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie lobbied hard for a tax he argued would generate an alternate source of revenue to address the city’s mounting capital needs without requiring a crippling increase in property taxes.
Barring an unexpected development, Dawes predicted the council would be able to authorize the tax in time for her to notify the state Tax Department before July 1. As was the case in 2018, statute requires waiting 90 days before the tax goes into effect. The 90-day delay is designed to give businesses time to prepare to assess the sales tax.
Assuming those businesses begin collecting the tax on Oct. 1 the city will see its first 70% share of that revenue next February.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.