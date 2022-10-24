BARRE — While one cannabis shop just opened in Montpelier, and another will next week, Barre just licensed an indoor growing operation and plans for at least two retail establishments are said to be in the works.

One of them would be associated with Forbins Finest, the state-licensed indoor cannabis cultivator that cleared its final hurdle last week when it obtained city council approval.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.