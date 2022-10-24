BARRE — While one cannabis shop just opened in Montpelier, and another will next week, Barre just licensed an indoor growing operation and plans for at least two retail establishments are said to be in the works.
One of them would be associated with Forbins Finest, the state-licensed indoor cannabis cultivator that cleared its final hurdle last week when it obtained city council approval.
Owned by Northfield residents Nick Mattei and his fiancée, Angela Payette, Forbins Finest is in space Ceres Greens occupied in the massive Metro Way complex that was once the decades-long home of Rouleau Granite Co.
Ceres Greens was a vertical farming operation that produced hydroponically grown lettuce, kale, arugula and other leafy greens for four years. The business venture was challenged during the pandemic and quietly folded in February.
Enter Mattei, Payette and Forbins Finest.
The couple and their company have taken over nearly 3,000 square feet of space formerly occupied by Ceres Greens and are using most of it — about 1,900 square feet — to cultivate cannabis as part of an indoor growing operation they estimate will produce roughly 75 pounds of processed marijuana a month.
Mattei said the plan is to sell some of that cannabis onsite, while supplying some to other select retailers as they start to come on line.
One already has.
Gram Central, the region’s first recreational cannabis shop, opened on River Street in Montpelier last Friday. Gram Central obtained its license from the Vermont Cannabis Control Board earlier this month — the same day Forbins Finest received its license as a “Tier 3” indoor cultivator.
Mattei said the next step will be to secure state and city council approval for the retail establishment planned in the front of Forbins Finest’s space in the Metro Way building that is owned by Councilor Thomas Lauzon.
Lauzon, who did not participate in the council’s decision to grant Forbins Finest a local license, confirmed the company would sublet a portion of its leased space to Green Mountain Hash Co. The Bennington company is expected to handle the processing of cannabis Forbins Finest will be growing in repurposed greenhouse space that was created for Ceres Greens.
Mattei said the couple is working on the retail license and would be back before the council after obtaining state approval.
A second Montpelier shop, Capital Cannabis, secured its retail license last Wednesday and founder Lauren Andrews said Monday will be ready to open its doors a week from today.
Andrews said the staff has been hired, work schedules finalized and the countdown to the shop’s Nov. 1 opening has officially started.
“It’ll be crazy,” said Andrews, who leased and renovated a storefront across Main Street from City Hall and the Montpelier fire station after flirting with opening her new shop on the Barre-Montpelier Road in neighboring Berlin.
That plan changed when neighboring Main Street storefronts — one that will be occupied by Andrews’ new business venture and the established AroMed aromatherapy/CBD shop she plans to continue running at its State Street location through the holidays — became available.
Andrews said moving AroMed can wait until early next year while she makes sure Capital Cannabis gets off to a smooth start. The new shop, she said, will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week and managed by her daughter.
Though Andrews was confident her retail license would eventually be approved, she welcomed word the Vermont Cannabis Control Board blessed it last week.
By next week, Montpelier will have two retail cannabis shops and Barre will have two in the works.
One is being proposed by Forbins Finest, who will be selling some of what they grow to Capital Cannabis. The other involves the conversion of a Depression-era diner that has been vacant since it was damaged in an electrical fire more than four years ago.
Two subsequent attempts to raze the structure that has been a fixture in downtown Barre since the Green Mountain Diner opened in the converted rail car in 1932 were denied by the development review board and it now appears clear its next incarnation won’t be another in a long line of diners.
Elizabeth Manriquez, who owns the coffee shop next door, Espresso Bueno, acquired the former diner in May and is working on a plan to renovate it and convert it into a retail cannabis shop.
Attempts to reach Manriquez for comment were unsuccessful on Monday, though officials at City Hall said they were familiar with her plans.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
