BARRE — Faced with a looming deadline involving a document that requires three signatures — including one belonging to the city assessor — city councilors blessed what they were told Tuesday night is a temporary, but necessary appointment.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie delivered that message after consulting with City Attorney Oliver Twombly with respect to an unplanned vacancy that is in the process of being filled.
Seven weeks after terminating the city’s veteran assessor, Mackenzie said the just-launched search for Joe Levesque’s successor literally can’t conclude fast enough.
The position was posted Jan. 29 and interested applicants have until March 1 to apply. However, Mackenzie urged councilors to confirm his appointment of Levesque’s former boss, Janet Shatney, as interim assessor.
The appointment was a last-minute addition to the agenda for Tuesday night’s council meeting because a document due Friday requires the assessor’s signature and heading into Tuesday night’s meeting, Barre didn’t have one.
Shatney, who serves as director of planning, permitting and assessing services is now “interim assessor” and free to perform ministerial duties associated with the position Levesque had filled in a contract capacity since 2006.
Among those duties involves signing documents like the annual certification report for the city’s tax increment financing (TIF) district that is due to the Vermont Economic Progress Council on Friday.
Though the city had managed to obtain the state Tax Department’s permission to supply an alternate signature while the position is vacant, Mackenzie said the simplest solution would be to make an interim appointment.
“We’re trying to be alert to and responsive to the usual and typical administrative requirements that go with the position,” he said.
Mackenzie said Wednesday he has leaned heavily on Shatney, assessing clerk Kathryn Bramman and City Clerk Carol Dawes to deal with the various functions of the assessor’s position since deciding to terminate Levesque and pay out the balance due on his $43,503 contract.
That decision was made Dec. 23 — less than 24 hours after Levesque last appeared before the City Council requesting its approval of a couple of year-ending errors and omissions. The session didn’t go well. Levesque publicly acknowledged he arbitrarily increased assessments on some properties to spark conversations with the owners prompting councilors to discuss the position during a meeting-ending, closed-door session.
When they emerged, Mayor Lucas Herring said Mackenzie had been instructed to “look into” the assessor’s position, and Levesque was terminated the next day.
The mid-year change precipitated a fresh proposal to shift to a full-time assessor and away from the contract position.
Last month, Mackenzie altered the budget voters will be asked to approve next month to include additional funding for the full-time position.
Barre hasn’t had a full-time assessor since 2003 when Caroline Lockyer transitioned from a city employee, who received salary and benefits to a contract worker, and who provided assessing services for a fixed price.
That cost-saving arrangement didn’t change when Levesque was hired to replace Lockyer in 2006, but will once the search now underway has concluded.
Mackenzie said there have been some inquiries about the position, but no formal applications. The deadline is March 1 and the advertised salary range is $48,000 to $57,000.
Shatney’s appointment as interim assessor will allow the city to meet the statutory requirements of the position and Mackenzie said he has reached out to Russ Beaudoin, the part-time assessor in Barre Town, to serve in a limited consulting role while the search plays out.
“We’re trying to fill the void until we can bring someone on board,” he said.
The timing of the transition isn’t completely clear.
Mackenzie didn’t rule out filling the position within the next few weeks — he didn’t rule out hiring someone with a July 1 start date that coincides with the beginning of the new fiscal year.
“We’ll make that assessment as we move ahead,” he said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
