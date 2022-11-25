BARRE — When it comes to building a school budget in Barre, what should the most important considerations be this year?
That was the question an unscientific online survey sought to answer for a school board that has struggled to get along and an administrative team that has publicly vented its frustration over how things are running.
It isn’t clear how much clarity the survey, which board members plan to discuss during a special meeting on Thursday, will provide, and it could generate more heat than light.
It’s not just because the response was underwhelming — it appears fewer than 300 people actually took the time to fill out the brief survey — some potentially multiple times.
The problem, to the extent that there is one, is reflected in content of some of the now-public comments made in response to three of the survey’s five questions. They offer an unflattering critique of Barre’s pre-K-12 school district, some apocalyptic predictions about its future and fresh fuel for divisions on the board and in the community.
Just over 40% of the survey’s respondents identified primarily as “parents, or guardians.” Nearly 31% indicated they were “staff members” and about 10% were “students.” The remaining 19% indicated they were “community members.”
Those are rough numbers because there are likely some respondents who could have checked more than one box — some staff members are also parents and local residents — but they had to choose one.
Asked to rate their three “top priorities” for next year’s school budget, the runaway top choice — “instruction and curriculum” — was hardly a surprise. “School safety” ranked a distant second with investing in the district’s “facilities” a close third. “Technology” was the only other category mentioned by more than 100 respondents. Rounding out the top seven were “athletics and clubs,” “cost” and “staffing.”
The latter issue has been a huge challenge for the district this year, but ranked dead last among priorities that were mentioned by at least three respondents.
You wouldn’t have guessed that from many of the responses to the other questions included in the survey. One asked respondents to indicate what they believed should be the most important considerations during budget deliberations this year, while another asked what information about the budget they would find helpful.
The responses to those questions, as well as an open-ended request for comments, make for interesting reading. They highlight tensions in a district some say has chronically spent too little, and others complain spends too much.
The school board heard those competing messages during a recent listening session, but the survey responses take them to the next level — depicting a district where no one is happy.
Not the underpaid teachers who are “polishing the résumés” and looking to leave. Not the parents who have complained behaviors and bullying aren’t being adequately addressed, or that test scores are in the tank. Not those who are embarrassed by the fact that the district has historically spent less per equalized pupil than most other Vermont school districts and not those who insist affordability is an issue and are convinced the district could do more with less.
There are those who contend the district isn’t currently meeting the needs of its most vulnerable students and others who suggest it doesn’t know how to.
The board wasn’t spared from the avalanche of opinion, which included calls for “honesty” and “transparency” and more than one suggestion some board members don’t have the best interests of students at heart.
“Any time we allow people who are looking to hurt the public school system have an equal voice to those supporting it, we look like a joke,” one respondent wrote: adding: “We have board members actively fighting against progress in our schools, including against passing budgets.”
The board hasn’t gotten that far. The first draft of the budget reflects a spending increase of 8.65%. Many respondents suggested that level of increase is excessive, while others suggested the board can, and arguably should, aim higher.
One suggested it might not have any choice.
“We will essentially need at least a 10% increase just to break even,” one respondent wrote, adding: “If you want anyone to work here, you’ll need to start facing reality on wage increases.”
That respondent — a staff member — painted a bleak portrait of the school system.
“So many people are talking about leaving right now, and there’s just no one to replace them,” they wrote. “We talk to our colleagues who have left and it’s not just that the jobs pay better elsewhere, the jobs are easier. They have more support staff, more supplies, and fewer kids with high needs. Continuing to cut supply budgets and working in a crumbling building, and having so many kids who need more who we can’t serve doesn’t make people want to work here either.”
It was one of many similar observations in a survey where retention and recruitment of employees was a frequently mentioned priority, and paying teachers a “competitive” wage, support staff a “livable” one, or a combination of the two was raised by more than 30 respondents.
“There is not a lot of incentive for new hires to choose our district or for current staff to stay when better offers pop up, and I know many people are contemplating leaving due to the current school climate,” one respondent wrote, adding: “Unless something changes before the end of this school year there will be many staff leaving and they will be extremely difficult to replace.”
Another respondent offered a brief, but blunt analysis of what the board should consider during budget deliberations.
“Cost!” the person wrote, adding: “We are overly taxed.”
Another echoed those who complained austerity shouldn’t be the goal when it comes to school budgets.
“Focus on what our kids and schools actually need instead of seeing how cheap we can be,” the respondent wrote, adding: “You get what you pay for. If you would like to see test scores go up, then invest in curriculum.”
That respondent went on to pick an old scab — calling out those Barre Town residents still “pissed” over a state-imposed merger that created the two-town three school Barre district in 2019.
“Get over it!” the person wrote. “I’m disgusted to hear some of the Barre Town residents talk disparagingly about ‘those Barre City kids’.’ All of our kids need our support and funds. Kids do not create poverty and drug epidemics … they just have to try to live through them. The board needs to do some work in this area. The inequities in funding are noticeable and unacceptable.”
One respondent lamented the merger hadn’t delivered on a promise of lower property taxes.
“Yes, prices have gone up but our incomes have not kept pace,” the retiree wrote. “Education is very important, but it has to be affordable.”
More than one who took the survey, warned any attempt to restructure the district as part of a long-range plan would generate a mass exodus of teaching staff at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School.
“If you change anything about our school structure, BTMES teachers will walk,” one wrote. “Have fun filling those spots, when you can’t fill the openings you have now.”
School safety was a recurrent theme as, as was the need to make facilities improvements ranging from addressing a plumbing problem, to upgrading playgrounds and reconfiguring the playing fields at Spaulding High School.
Board members are scheduled to discuss the survey during a special meeting on Thursday.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
