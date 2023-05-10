BARRE — What went up didn’t come down in the Barre Unified Union School District on Tuesday as voters capped a bizarre budget season by passing a pricier school spending proposal than the one they rejected in March.
Voters in Barre and Barre Town collectively approved the budget with the $55.6 million bottom line, 1,235-887, during a special election that featured slow, but steady-ish turnout in both communities.
Though the budget had been a source of persistent division among school board members that split wasn’t reflected in the comfortable 348-vote cushion that had Chair Giuliano Cecchinelli II breathing more easily Tuesday night.
“It’s a relief,” Cecchinelli said moments after the final ballots were counted in Barre and the district-wide results were in. “It’s definitely a relief.”
Cecchinelli gave credit where credit was due.
“I want to thank everyone for voting, especially those who believed in the district,” he said.
Cecchinelli said he was heartened by the results and comforted by the fact voters in both Barres — the city and the town — backed a proposal that will boost spending in the two-town, three-school district by 5%.
This one was technically over before the first ballot was hand-counted in Barre.
Moments after the polls closed at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School, two tabulators spit out results that, when added together, showed town voters approved the school budget, 705-575.
The budget was viewed as more vulnerable in Barre Town, which is home to three of the four board members who voted against it last month.
Some feared the budget could actually fail in Barre Town and the gamble of coming back with a budget that was higher than the one that was rejected on Town Meeting Day could backfire.
That didn’t happen.
While poll workers in Barre were readying to hand-count ballots cast mostly by mail in what was a single-issue special election in the city, the town town, which held its municipal elections on Tuesday rapidly reported the school budget passed by 130 votes.
That proved more than enough on a day when 520 of the 840 ballots cast in the city were among those automatically mailed out in the wake of the March 7 budget defeat.
Though turnout was lower in the city, the budget passed by a wider margin. The 530-312 result padded the overall total by 218 votes, providing the sweep Cecchinelli quietly celebrated and the board desperately needed.
Failure could have been catastrophic on Tuesday, reigniting a battle over spending on a board that didn’t see the budget the same way before, or after, the March elections that featured four closely contested races that saw one member ousted, two other seats change hands and the balance of power shift from those who backed the failed $54 million to those who openly opposed it.
Sonya Spaulding was among the latter.
Spaulding, who was replaced as board chair by Cecchinelli after the elections, campaigned hard against the budget that reflected a 1.5% increase and passed on the strength of a 4-3 vote.
Spaulding campaigned harder for the 5% increase, urging support for the proposal on social media and spending nine hours Tuesday standing at the corner of North Main and Granite streets, holding a sign that said “Vote Yes” and with an hour directing voters to the Old Labor Hall.
The historic hall, which was built by Italian immigrants, was pressed into service as a substitute polling place because the Barre Municipal Auditorium was booked for the day.
Some feared the change of venue might depress turnout in Barre, and Spaulding did her part to ensure that it didn’t.
The biggest drama during daylong voting in Barre came relatively early on when a sprinkler system malfunction triggered the labor hall’s alarm shortly before 9 a.m.
City Clerk Carol Dawes said poll workers toted a table and the metal ballot box out on to the hall’s spacious porch where voting continued for perhaps 20 minutes before shifting back inside.
One of several simultaneous alarms, Dawes said the one at the labor hall didn’t get a fire truck because none were left in the station. She said Capt. Matt Cetin arrived in an ambulance, fixed what ailed the sprinkler system’s compressor and drove off.
The day was otherwise uneventful in Barre and Barre Town where most ballots — a little over 60% of them in both communities — arrived early and a steady trickle of same-day voters accounted for the difference.
Cecchinelli said he was cautiously optimistic heading into the Tuesday’s revote, in part because while the now-approved budget was narrowly adopted on a 5-4 vote of the board, there wasn’t a subsequent drumbeat to defeat it at the polls.
“It’s been quiet,” he said.
That “quiet” had Sherry Aja, a math interventionist at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School just a little bit uneasy after casting her ballot and heading for home on Tuesday afternoon.
Aja, an educator and parent in the district, was “totally in favor” of the latest spending proposal.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” she said, crediting vocal proponents of the increased budget for working hard to make sure that it passed.
Asked if she thought that it would, Aja punted.
“I’m not really sure,” she said, noting silence doesn’t always mean consent.
“Overall, I feel positive,” she said before driving away on a sunny day when all signs — including the one Spaulding was holding in downtown Barre — pointed to “yes.”
Make that most signs.
The green and white “Support Our Schools, Vote Yes” signs that started popping up around Barre and Barre Town late last month had company along both sides of the entrance to Barre Town Middle and Elementary School on Tuesday. Joining them were smaller yellow signs — the ones with a cartoon dollar bill running off with fists full of cash. “School Budget. Higher Taxes! Vote No,” they said.
That message resonated with some.
“It does raise taxes,” Barre Town resident Ed Kuban said right after he and his wife, Melody, both voted “no” on a $55.6 million budget she said was “too expensive.”
“It’s a big number for Barre,” he agreed, expressing lingering heartburn over a state-imposed merger that combined the Barre, Barre Town and Spaulding Union High School districts into one.
“I believe in smaller government,” he said.
Due to a family illness the Kubans didn’t vote in the March elections, but another Barre Town couple, who asked that their names not be used after both voted “no” on the budget Tuesday said they were “yes” votes in March when the budget featuring the 1.5% increase was rejected, 1,157-1,710.
Moments later another Barre Town couple, who asked that their names not be used, said they both voted for the budget with the 1.5% increase in March, but were hard “nos” on Tuesday.
“They already have enough money,” the woman said, suggesting the 5% increase was excessive while her husband nodded in agreement.
Most interviewed after casting their ballots on Tuesday said they supported the latest version — one they described as reasonable. Many, like Barre Town resident Bob Murphy were “no” votes in March.
Murphy said he followed the budget debate, was swayed by those who argued the 1.5% increase was insufficient, and comfortably voted to support the 5% increase on Tuesday.
Katie Rumrill, who lives in Barre and teaches middle school in Chelsea, was among those who voted at the Old Labor Hall on Tuesday.
“I’m a ‘yes,’” said Rumrill, who photographed her “civically-minded stegosaurus” at the polling place so she could show it to her students.
It probably didn’t hurt that the revote was scheduled in the middle of Teacher Appreciation Week, though that was just a happy coincidence for school boosters. The timing was driven by Barre Town’s already scheduled municipal elections.
One Barre Town voter who cast his ballot in the morning, but returned in the afternoon to buy some cookies at the bake sale just set up just outside the polling place, said he supported the budget and believed it would pass.
“It’s time I guess,” he said, holding a small bag of chocolate chip cookies and noting it was the first time he could ever remember a failed budget coming back with a higher bottom line.
“I don’t think that’s happened before,” he said, opting not to give his name before adding: “When there’s enough ‘nos’ out there, there must be something wrong.”
