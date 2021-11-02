BARRE — The cost of running the city would climb to $13.4 million and the tax rate needed to fund its day-to-day operations would easily surpass $2 based on the budget City Manager Steve Mackenzie says is still a work in progress.
Though the draft budget’s bottom line and the 8.3-cent rate increase it would require still are moving targets, they likely aren’t far off from what Mackenzie plans to present to city councilors next Tuesday.
Eager for a sneak peak, councilors requested and received one Mackenzie stressed was “subject to … vetting and refinements” before next week’s promised delivery date.
According to Mackenzie, “the good (not great news)” is he appears to have surpassed his goal of keeping the projected municipal tax rate increase below 5%.
Based on the draft, the portion of the tax rate that pays for the city’s operations would increase just over 4.2%.
The municipal tax rate used to calculate the latest round of tax bills is $1.9769-per-$100 assessed property value and would climb to $2.0602-per-$100-assessed property value based on the Mackenzie’s latest draft.
Barring any changes, the projected rate increase would mean those who own property in Barre would pay an additional $83 in taxes for every $100,000 of assessed value. The tax bill for a home assessed at $150,000 would increase by roughly $125 and property taxes on a $200,000 home would climb by about $167. Those estimates are based solely on the municipal spending plan and don’t reflect any change in Barre’s education tax rates.
The draft budget’s $13.4 million bottom line tentatively calls for spending roughly $570,000 more than the $12.8 million budget voters approved in March — an increase of more than 4.4%. Tax revenue needed to support the budget would increase by about $490,000 — just over 5% — from $9.3 million to $9.8 million. Neither of those totals reflects voters anticipated approval of nearly $150,000 in special spending requests — a number, which, for budgeting purposes, isn’t expected to change.
Mackenzie is projecting a modest — $40,000 — increase in the city’s Grand List, which he expects to grow to nearly $5.1 million. The Grand List — a figure equal to 1% of the value of all the property in the city — is used to calculate the tax rate and, based on the adjustment Mackenzie is predicting, every $51,000 spent would add a penny to the tax rate.
Spending on wages and benefits for city employees — both current and proposed — account for nearly $608,000 of the proposed increase. That 7% increase reflects the retention of an unbudgeted information technology (IT) systems administrator position Mackenzie soon hopes to fill using a portion of the surplus from the fiscal year that ended June 30. Mackenzie has included $66,300 in the draft budget to cover costs associated with that new position.
The draft budget also reflects three other new positions. Mackenzie has included $101,000 to hire an assistant director of the public works; $73,000 for a “junior planner;” and $55,500 for an additional maintenance position.
The draft budget also retains funding — $83,500 — for a full-time assessor. Funding for that position was included in the budget voters approved in March, but the position remains unfilled after the chosen candidate backed out for personal reasons days before last month’s start date.
The preliminary proposal also restores funding for a summer bike patrol that was a casualty of budgetary belt-tightening in 2019 and reflects an increase in fuel prices.
The spending increase contemplated in the draft budget would be higher, but for the fact the city is shedding roughly $90,000 in debt service this year. That list includes making the final payment on the city’s $1 million investment in the Vermont Granite Museum; paying off a bond that financed improvements to the Barre Civic Center complex; and a shorter-term note used to acquire a 2013 fire truck.
Mackenzie, who is retiring next July, plans to present the council with a fully vetted first draft of his final budget proposal when it meets next Tuesday.
Though the numbers may change some, the fact that nearly 60% of all city spending — roughly $7.9 million — can be traced to three departments likely won’t.
When you include the dispatch center and meter enforcement, the cost of the police department is expected to climb to nearly $3.4 million — just over 25% of the budget’s bottom line. At a projected cost of more than $2.4 million, the city’s fire and ambulance department accounts for just over 18% of city spending, and the $2.1 million budget for the public works department accounts for another $15.5%.
Councilors will have most of November, all of December, and part of January to conclude their deliberations on a budget voters will be asked to approve on Town Meeting Day in March.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
