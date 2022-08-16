BARRE — A recent reshuffling of school-based administrators in the Barre Unified Union School District was accompanied by a significant boost in compensation for those positions.
Publicly discussed for the first time last week, the graduated salary schedule creates an experience-based blueprint for paying principals, directors and assistant principals in a district where inequities had started to surface based on the going rate for those administrative positions.
The salary schedule was presented to the school board in executive session this spring, even as the district was filling several administrative vacancies at two of its three schools. It wasn’t publicly discussed, or approved by the board at the time.
Superintendent Chris Hennessey told members of the board’s finance committee last week board approval wasn’t necessary because money to cover the adjusted salaries is included in the budget voters approved in March.
Hennessey, a former school principal and assistant principal in Barre, defended the salary schedule as an attempt to “retain and attract the best people” to positions in a district that pays those professionals less than some of its neighbors.
“We’re not looking to be number one, we’re just looking to be in the ballpark in the central Vermont region,” he said suggesting some school-based administrators in Barre were “egregiously underpaid.”
School Director Terry Reil pushed back on those assertions, noting his review of available data didn’t indicate administrative salaries in the district were “grossly out of whack” with respect to its central Vermont neighbors. However, he said, the median income in the two-town Barre district was significantly lower than many surrounding towns.
“Our ability to pay is less,” he said. “We can’t pay Harwood rates, we can’t pay Montpelier (Roxbury) rates, we can’t pay Washington Central rates. Our community doesn’t have the money that those communities do.”
Reil repeatedly cited the need for transparency and expressed some misgivings that the board didn’t approve a salary schedule that would increase previously budgeted increases for administrative salaries. He said those increases had been estimated at $30,000 and would increase another $40,000.
“We’re talking about a $70,000 year-over-year increase for nine people,” he said.
Committee members were told that is the price of competing for qualified administrators, while retaining those that are already employed.
Three in-house promotions, one in-district transfer and a couple of out-of-district hires have overhauled the district’s team of school-based administrators exacerbating what Business Manager Lisa Perreault described as a move toward “fairness” using a carefully crafted salary schedules for administrators, as well as non-contracted hourly and salaried employees.
“We had staff working here for 20 years making less than people who were just hired,” Perreault said.
Though committee members acknowledged the problem, Reil and others questioned the process and expressed concern about sustainability.
Hennessey acknowledged both concerns while stressing board members were kept in the loop about what he viewed as an overdue change that will have budget implications he predicted will be publicly discussed in coming months.
The nine-step salary schedule for assistant principals starts at $83,581 and increases, based on years of administrative experience, to $97,186.
There is a more compressed schedule with salary ranges for principals and directors. It starts at $104,000 to $106,000 for principals with one to two years of administrative experience and increases to $123,000 to $130,000 for those with 14 to 17 years of administrative experience.
Based on their respective experience, the district’s current crop of administrators were slotted on those salary schedules for the fiscal year that started July 1, 2022.
