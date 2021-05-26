BARRE — You can’t max out a voter-approved credit card as Barre’s recent bonding history suggests.
A report that was briefly discussed by city councilors during their virtual meeting Tuesday night details the six separate bond issues Granite City voters have approved in the last four years.
None of the numbers are jaw-dropping, but together they total more than $7 million in long-term debt on which those who own property in the city will be paying interest for years.
How many years?
Like the bond amounts, which range from a low of $560,000 to a high of $2.5 million, that varies. Two are 10-year bonds that were approved by voters in back to back years. Three are the more common 20-year variety and one — the largest — has a 30-year term.
The easiest to explain is among the oldest — one of two voters approved on Town Meeting Day in 2018.
The proceeds from the $720,000 bond have been fully expended and represent the largest piece of the financing puzzle that paid for the soon-to-be-completed $1.1 million upgrade to the municipal swimming pool. The annual principal payments — the city has already made two, and the third will be paid during the fiscal year that starts July 1 — are $36,000. Those annual payments will run through Nov. 1, 2038. The city has already incurred nearly $62,500 in interest on the pool bond in three near-equal annual payments and the $20,599 in interest due during the coming fiscal year will steadily decline until the bond is paid finally off.
The other bonds — including two that include separate funding for the same pool project — are more complicated.
Take the $1.15 million bond that was approved on the same day the initial pool proposal passed in 2018. Money from that 10-year bond has been largely spent on a range of items. Some, like the pool design, were planned for. Others, like the six-figure repair needed to open the BOR ice arena in 2019, were not. Other projects funded by the bond ranged from replacing the boilers in City Hall and constructing a new parking lot on Keith Avenue to buying two new police cruisers that will need to be replaced long before the bond is paid off on Nov. 1, 2028.
The annual principal payment — the city has made two already — is $115,000. The city has paid more than $76,000 in interest and will make another payment — roughly $23,000 — during the fiscal year that starts July 1. Over the 10-year life of the bond projections prepared for the council’s review show the city will incur roughly $183,000 in interest, which, like the principal payments, are reflected in the general fund budget.
That isn’t true of one of the six bonds approved by voters in the last four years and most of another.
A third bond approved by voters in 2018 — this one in August — is financing $900,000 in upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Most of that work has either been completed or is in progress, but the associated costs of the 20-year bond will be covered by the city’s sewer fund.
A mix of water and sewer projects account for most of the $2.5 million bond approved by voters in March 2019. Very little of that work has been completed, though the bonds have been sold and the unexpended proceeds — more than $2.4 million — have been re-invested and are earning interest to help defray the interest expense. The annual general fund expense associated with that bond — both principal and interest — is a little less than $10,000.
A second, much smaller bond, which was approved on the same day, is already having a more pronounced effect on the general-fund budget. The first of 10 $56,000 principal payments was made this fiscal year and the second is due during the one that starts July 1. The city has already paid $17,575 in interest in two annual installments and will soon make a third — this one about $8,600 — to cover the cost of the $560,000 bond.
The bond included additional funding — $200,000 for unanticipated expenses associated with the Keith Avenue parking lot — as well as money for improvements at the civic center complex. Those projects have been completed. It also included money — $100,000 — to finance an audit of the city’s tax increment financing (TIF) district, which is underway, $50,000 to complete the City Hall heating upgrade that is in process and money for the completion of the heating upgrade at City Hall and $80,000 to prepare for another multi-million-dollar bond vote — this one to replace the city’s aging public works garage.
Almost all of the money for those three projects, which account for half of the total expenses, remains unspent, but committed.
The final bond — one that won’t be paid off until 2040 — will or has financed a mix of equipment purchases, infrastructure upgrades and systems improvements. Approved by voters on Town Meeting Day in 2020, the $1.15 million bond has already paid for the purchase of a pair of pickup trucks, a one-ton dump truck, a sidewalk plow, and funneled an additional $200,000 to the pool project.
Most of the bond — more than $1.5 million — will be reflected in the general fund. The balance — about $175,000 — will be charged off to the water and sewer fund.
The city has spent about $895,000 of the bond proceeds, leaving a little less than half of the money. One major project — the design phase for the planned redevelopment of Merchants Row — remains on hold. Councilors are exploring alternatives to the project that would pick up where the recent redevelopment of Enterprise Alley left off. The design work for Merchants Row is estimated to cost $250,000, with construction costs expected to be as much as $5 million.
