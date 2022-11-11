BARRE — The school board agreed this week it is worth exploring structural changes to a pre-K-12 school district in hopes of better serving its shrinking number of students, improving educational outcomes, and making the system more efficient, affordable and equitable.
Board members candidly discussed what the future might look like if they proposed strategic tweaks to the two-town, three-school Barre Unified Union School District.
Before it was over, members — some more enthusiastically than others — agreed it is worth seriously considering the kind of changes that likely will stir controversy and certainly require approval of the voters in Barre and Barre Town.
It may never get to a district-wide vote, and it isn’t even clear what “it” is yet, but more than three years removed from a state-imposed merger the board and its superintendent are openly wondering whether the system is really working as well as it could, or should?
If the district was starting from scratch, would it still build two pre-K-8 elementary schools — one in the city the other in the town — two miles apart, each funneling students from those separate systems to the same high school?
At a time when staffing those schools has become increasingly challenging, the idea of creating a system in which all the district’s students attend the same elementary school, move to the same middle school and end up together at Spaulding High School would relieve some pressure. It would also address spending inequities that were flagged during a brief budget discussion on Thursday night and make for an easier high school transition.
That wasn’t the only big idea floated when those on the board, as well as residents in the room and online, expressed support for a long-range planning process advocated by School Director Terry Reil.
It is a process Reil predicted will provoke some resistance, should involve a top-to-bottom analysis of the system, and can’t be rushed.
“This is years,” he said. “I don’t think this is something that happens in months. This is a years-long process ... but, boy, the benefits could be huge and I think it’s time.”
Reil said some have called him “crazy” for suggesting the board explore altering the structure of the district’s schools, but he believes the planning exercise is “a no-brainer” and he’s excited about where it might eventually lead.
Though Reil conceded the board doesn’t yet know what it doesn’t know, on a conceptual level he can see a system that provides a better education for the students, while exploiting the untapped economy of scale created by the merger.
At first blush, Reil said the concept is appealing on several levels.
“This (possible restructuring) offered value to every stakeholder,” he said. “It’s not: ‘it’s good for the kids,’ (or) ‘it’s good for the schools,’ (or) ‘it’s good for the taxpayers,’ this is good for everybody.” he said.
School Director Chris Parker agreed.
“I think it’s good for 05641,” she said referring to the shared ZIP code. “It’s good for ‘Barre.’”
All agreed the planning exercise proposed by Reil was worthwhile and one skeptical resident said she was swayed by listening to the board’s discussion.
Superintendent Chris Hennessey echoed those who predicted any restructuring proposal would encounter some turbulence.
“It’s not going to be an easy sell for everybody,” he said. “We’re going to have to bring people along.”
“I don’t want to speak for every administrator in the district, but I think this is something we can really happily and with great enthusiasm get behind,” he said, describing the three- to five-year plan as “realistic.”
Hennessey praised the board’s willingness to take stock of the district in the context of a long-range planning process that he wholeheartedly endorsed.
Hennessey said he liked the sound of the time frame advocated by several who spoke and believed the board’s existing committees — from finance and facilities to curriculum — could begin weighing the merits of the restructuring options.
While one elementary school, one middle school and one high school was the most frequently discussed possibility, Hennessey said another could be added to the mix.
The Central Vermont Career Center is now an autonomous school district, and assuming it eventually vacates the space it is leasing from the district at Spaulding, Hennessey said the possibility of creating a complex that serves the educational needs of the district’s 7-12 grade was worth considering.
Hennessey noted that model isn’t novel, pointing to U-32 Middle and High School, as one of the nearby examples. That wasn’t, Hennessey stressed, an endorsement.
“I’m not saying: ‘Do that,’ but that’s something we could look at to open up opportunities for those (middle school students’) brains and bodies that are more appropriate,” he said.
Based on the district’s voter-approved articles of agreement, altering the configuration of the high school would not necessitate a district-wide vote, but if the board might not be willing to unilaterally make that decision.
The articles of agreement do squarely address altering the two centralized elementary schools.
“Any proposal by the board … to restructure the district’s current school configuration into one elementary school and one middle school may not be implemented without the approval of the electorate of the Barre Unified Union School District,” the articles state.
At the time the language was proposed, it was viewed as a safeguard by Barre Town residents who opposed and, in many cases resented, the state-imposed merger.
The merger is more than three years old, the moratorium on altering the configuration of the schools that was included in the articles of agreement lapsed last year, and Reil suggested it is time to take a comprehensive look at the system with an eye toward identifying potential ways to make it work better.
“If we’re going to take it apart and put it back together, we should touch everything,” he said, suggesting engaging the community — naysayers among them — should be the earliest steps.
While those conversations could provoke controversy in the near future, Hennessey sought to end one surrounding an orchestrated intervention that played during the board’s Aug. 25 board meeting.
Hennessey, several members of his administrative team, as well as some residents, called out the board for what they characterized as “not normal” behavior.
The episode has since been the subject of several executive sessions and was said to be resolved before Hennessey read a prepared statement Thursday night.
“I have been asked by the board to read the following statement and I will do so,” Hennessey said. “In the spirit of building a better relationship between the administration and the board, I want to acknowledge my role in the disruption to the community resulting in the events leading up to and including the Aug. 25, 2022, board meeting.
“I have already apologized to the board and recognize that the situation was not handled appropriately,” he added. “I appreciate that we are moving forward, and I will continue to work collaboratively with the board to best serve the district in our shared focus of educating students.”
david.delcore @timesargus.com
