BARRE — The school board agreed this week it is worth exploring structural changes to a pre-K-12 school district in hopes of better serving its shrinking number of students, improving educational outcomes, and making the system more efficient, affordable and equitable.

Board members candidly discussed what the future might look like if they proposed strategic tweaks to the two-town, three-school Barre Unified Union School District.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.