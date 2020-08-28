BARRE — A somewhat skeptical School Board wants time to ponder an administrative restructuring proposal floated by its fledgling superintendent.
On a night when school directors pressed pause on a strategic planning process that has already been slowed by the pandemic and narrowly approved another last-minute resignation, they agreed they needed time to think about the central office shuffle suggested by Superintendent David Wells.
It’s not that the structure proposed by Wells is particularly novel, or that it would create a significant new expense.
Wells assured board members neither is true.
However, two weeks after accepting Jessica Barewicz’s abrupt resignation as director of curriculum, instruction and assessment services, board members expressed concerns about a plan to eliminate that key position and redistribute its responsibilities among two top-tier administrators.
Wells, who joined the district July 1, is one of them. The first-year superintendent told board members he is prepared to assume responsibility for coordinating curriculum at pre-K-8 schools in Barre and Barre Town, while off-loading some other duties on to a new assistant superintendent.
Among other things, Wells said, whoever is chosen to fill that position would be the point person for curriculum development at Spaulding High School.
Board members expressed a range of concerns about a proposal some fear is ill-timed and others worry abandons an approach that was once viewed as a strength of the district.
School Director Sonya Spaulding said she appreciated both arguments.
Heading into a school year that will start with students in Barre will be spending more than half of their time learning remotely, Spaulding said undivided focus on curriculum was critical and worried making that job the part-time responsibility of two different administrators might be a mistake.
“I’m not in love with this plan,” she said, citing strides the district made when it created a single position to focus on pre-K-12 instruction in the district.
That said, Spaulding and others, conceded what had worked in the past had run into problems and “continuity” had become an issue.
Barewicz was hired less than 15 months ago and was on maternity leave for the last few months of a school year that was interrupted by COVID-19.
Wells said he was aware of the history of the position since his predecessor — John Pandolfo — was promoted from curriculum director to superintendent in 2015. He said restoring stability to the function — if not the position — is critical and he was confident he could split the role with a yet-to-be-hired assistant and create a cohesive district-wide curriculum.
“It’s one of the most important things we can do for our students … and it’s extremely important to me,” he said.
There were other concerns.
Some were practical.
School Director Gina Akley said she was wary of overloading Wells as he settles into a job he has never done before, and there was at least some concern about the prospect of rewriting his job description barely two months into his tenure.
Others were political.
Some board members worried residents might misconstrue the creation of what would be a new position in Barre — assistant superintendent — as part of a plan to add another administrator.
That isn’t what is being proposed.
Though he acknowledged there might be some value tweaking the title, Wells is suggesting eliminating the curriculum director’s position and creating what amounts to an assistant superintendent. Financially, he said, that would largely be a wash. Barewicz was paid $97,000 last year, and board members were told that is in the ballpark of what they should expect to pay for an assistant superintendent.
Meanwhile, Wells said the board can expect to shed roughly $90,000 in administrative savings as result of decisions not to fill two vacant positions. One of them is in the business office and represents a net savings or about $48,000. The other is one of two assistants to the director of special services that Wells said he has no plans to replace.
Board members were told the downsizing in both cases were tied to efficiencies that were realized after the first full year of a state-imposed school district merger.
Instead of approving Wells request, the board agreed to schedule a special meeting next Wednesday to discuss it further. They hope to have proposed job description and an expanded organizational chart to review at that time.
Assuming the board approves the proposal, Wells said he is confident he will be able to find someone to fill the new position he has proposed relatively quickly.
In other business, board members narrowly accepted the resignation of Danielle Kehlmann, a physical education teacher at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School.
Board members noted Kehlmann signed and returned the contract she was offered earlier this year and just resigned to take a job as director of the Waterbury Food Shelf. With school scheduled to start Sept. 8, some board members objected to releasing yet another staff member from her contract obligations. The vote to accept Kehlmann’s resignation was 5-4.
Meanwhile, board members agreed launching a consultant-led strategic planning process on the eve of an uncertain school year probably wasn’t wise and at the urging of building-based administrators they agreed to postpone that already delayed project. Board members agreed to start the work in January.
