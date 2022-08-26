BARRE — School Board members on Thursday got an earful from their superintendent, several administrators, teachers and some residents about the state of the school district.
All of the public speaking happened at the front-end of a Barre Unified Union School District board meeting that was still going five hours later when school directors went into executive session to discuss correspondence from a “faculty member” involving the “dismissal, resignation or complaint” of an unnamed employee.
It isn’t clear whether that correspondence was an email sent to school staff urging them to show up at the meeting in support of Superintendent Chris Hennessey.
Moments before the board ducked behind closed doors, School Director Alice Farrell inquired about the alleged email. “There’s word on the street that there was an email sent out asking that staff should show up at this meeting in support of the superintendent,” she said.
Hennessey assured Farrell he didn’t send the email and if someone else had, he wasn’t aware of it.
“I don’t think the superintendent’s statement … should be ignored,” Farrell said. “There are accusations and innuendos in there that certainly need to be discussed.”
That’s how the public portion of the meeting ended. It began hours earlier with a series of mostly scripted remarks followed by a prepared statement from Hennessey.
There was a podium set up, used by those in the room who took turns thanking board members for their service and then questioning — some more gently than others — how they were serving.
Communications Director Josh Allen kicked it off, pitching a “not normal” narrative that was later referenced by Hennessey.
“What’s happening in these board meetings is not normal,” Allen said in remarks that were short on specifics, but he implied the board’s behavior wasn’t doing the district any favors and making his job more difficult.
“What happens at each and every board meeting undoes all the ground that we’ve gained through our P(ublic)R(elations) work and … communications,” he said. “We take steps forward and, like clockwork, we get knocked back.”
Jeff Maher, a Barre Town resident who worked in the Barre district for more than two decades before leaving in 2007, suggested from what he’s seen, a dose of “decorum” and an appreciation for “procedure” could cure what arguably ails the board.
“Functional procedures along with civil decorum will result in a higher performing board focused on debating policy, developing budgets, strategic planning and healthy community relations,” Maher said. “It will allow our superintendent and our principals to manage the day-to-day operations of our district and our schools.”
The beat went on with several district-level administrators and teachers expressing similar sentiments.
Special Services Director Stacy Anderson said she has “purposefully avoided” board meetings in recent months.
“Some of what is said about our schools, our teachers, our administrators and at times our students feels unfair, uncollaborative and unkind,” she said. “It doesn’t reflect the great things and the great people we are so fortunate to have teaching, leading and learning in Barre.”
By the time Hennessey stepped to the podium to deliver what he characterized as “hard truths,” others had been taking turns addressing the board for more than 30 minutes.
“I want you to know that the hard things I’m going to be saying right now in no way demean my respect for your work and what you do for our community,” he said, echoing others.
Hennessey signaled he knew what was coming by praising staff members for speaking up.
“Sharing the negative impact these meetings are having on our morale, our health and our work in such a public way has required incredible courage on their parts and I am grateful for the candor my colleagues have shown tonight,” he said, before launching into his own sobering critique of the board.
Hennessey didn’t pull any punches.
“The reality we face is our board is currently working in direct conflict with our efforts to attract young families to move to Barre, to recruit teachers and staff to join our district, and most importantly to improve outcomes for all our students,” he told board members. “I don’t believe that is your intent (but) that is the impact of these meetings.”
Hennessey took aim at the district’s “steady critics” and claims they are simply trying to be supportive.
“We are clearly no longer in a place where we can excuse unacceptable words or actions simply because the person intends to be helpful,” he said, suggesting that criticism — even it if is truly constructive — has consequences.
“The impact of what goes on at our board meetings has had a devastating effect on both our district’s reputation and the morale of our administration, faculty and staff,” he said.
Hennessey said he appreciated concerns about academic performance and behavioral issues and was committed to addressing them.
“That … is the work,” he said. “However, the board needs to understand and accept that the relentless narrative of school failure that comes from many of you and some of our community members, both in our board meetings and on social media, is taking a tremendous toll on our employees’ morale, mental health, and our ability to do our jobs.
“This narrative of failure is completely unsustainable and will no longer be tolerated by us,” he added.
Hennessey said school administrators are united in their belief the board has to do better to regain their trust and outlined the team’s three “expectations.”
According to Hennessey, administrators expect board members to participate in routine training some have resisted.
“This is unacceptable,” he said.
Hennessey said board members also will be expected to participate in a separate training early next month that will involve a “deep dive” into the district’s strategic plan.
The third expectation involves a discussion of the roles and responsibilities of the board and its committees. The latter will be the most challenging based on the board’s previous discussions.
“We understand that this won’t be easy, but we expect clarity on the roles and responsibilities of each committee early in the fall,” Hennessey said.
Hennessey acknowledged he was powerless to force the board to do anything, but hopeful members would heed his requests.
“We want to work with you,” he said. “Together.”
Hennessey wrapped up about an hour into the meeting and moments later was accused of lying by Barre Town resident Josh Howard.
Howard suggested Hennessey misled the board when asked earlier this month whether there were separation agreements like the one the board recently disclosed involving former superintendent David Wells. He said records he requested and received from the district included a separate agreement reached with Wells’ former assistant, Mary Ellen Simmons, last November.
“Is it possible you can address that?” Howard said, referring to an agreement under which Simmons was paid six weeks severance.
Hennessey declined.
“I will not address that,” he said. “That is a false statement and I will not address that.”
Hennessy’s brief exchange with Howard was immediately followed by words of appreciation from others Barre Town resident Kristen Martin and Roberta Melnick, a teacher at Barre City Elementary and Middle School.
Melnick, who was among those who spoke earlier in the meeting, said she was happy to hear what Hennessey had to say to the board.
“Thank you, Chris,” she told Hennessey. “That was amazing! I feel so motivated and empowered that you were willing to put yourself out there like that in a way that just … comes from a pure place of joy and engagement and for the betterment of our community.”
