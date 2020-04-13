BARRE — The School Board has been told to prepare for a field trip through what could be a minefield because while overnight field trips for Spaulding High School students have been canceled for the foreseeable future, sensitivity to gender identity could dictate what they look like when, and if, they return.
Superintendent John Pandolfo last week briefed board members on an issue he said was headed their way, while suggesting there isn’t much in the way of guidance on the subject.
The state Agency of Education hasn’t weighed in and there is no model policy from the Vermont School Boards Association, but Pandolfo said there is mounting pressure to address the issue.
“We’re at the point that it’s important the board begins to understand some of the issues that are involved given how the world is changing,” he said. “We no longer live in a binary world (when) it comes to both gender orientation sexual preference or anything else, and while it gets a little bit challenging to think about that in terms of students … the reality is we have students all the way down to the lowest grade levels who we deal with these issues on a daily basis.”
Some of those issues are more challenging than others, and there is direction with respect to things like gender-neutral restrooms. However, who should room with who on a field trip to, say, Costa Rica isn’t as simple a question as it was even a few years ago.
Pandolfo said that much was evident given feedback he has fielded on the subject from those within the school community.
“This is something that has come to me … through individual students and parents and families. It has come through staff members who are advocates for students. It has come through students from all the different perspectives,” he said, noting that he would have broached the issue with the board last month, but for the fact that schools were closed for in-person instruction and field trips that were then approaching were canceled.
According to Pandolfo, that postponed a “complicated” problem, it didn’t solve it.
Pandolfo said the simplest solution would please the district’s lawyers, who’ve always viewed overnight field trips as a liability problem for several reasons.
“We have legal counsel where their first recommendation would be: ‘this is yet one more reason why you just don’t even have field trips,” he said.
Pandolfo said alternative – “open rooming” – would allow student to choose who they room with, with no regard to gender or gender orientation.
“That has advantages and you can imagine that has disadvantages,” he said, stopping well short of ruling it out as an option.
“A lot of the disadvantages are this is so different from what many of us consider ‘normal’ and ‘traditional’ and grew up with,” Pandolfo said. “I feel bad even saying it that way because it’s terrible for me to use that word ‘normal’ as if the other isn’t normal because that’s not true.”
In an effort to highlight the complexity of the problem, Pandolfo walked board members through a couple of scenarios that could stem from a strict adherence to room assignments based on gender at birth.
“I understand this isn’t the most comfortable conversation for everyone,” he said. “I understand that everybody ... may have somewhat different perspectives on this. I’m just telling you the realities of what we deal with on a daily basis.”
Pandolfo said offering to accommodate students who might have a gender-based objection to their room assignment under the current practice is an imperfect solution.
“The only option is you get singled out,” he said.
Spaulding Principal Brenda Waterhouse said students can’t be required to declare their sexuality – adding yet another wrinkle to the mix.
According to Waterhouse, a draft proposal is in the works, with advice from various groups, including outside professionals.
“Things are changing so rapidly from our perspective and not rapidly enough from the students’ perspectives,” she said.
Pandolfo offered a similar assessment, noting he wanted board members to start thinking about the issue before it lands in their laps.
“I think we have groups of students … who might … be prepared to weigh in on it sooner than you would think because they feel strongly about it,” he said.
While settling on a solution might be complicated, Pandolfo said understanding the need for one is not.
“It presents problems when students choose not to go on field trips and lose opportunities because they aren’t comfortable,” he said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
