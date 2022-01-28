BARRE — Praised for a recently ratified teachers’ contract, a newly adopted budget proposal and a just-concluded superintendent search, the school board wrapped up an unusually busy month by turning its attention to more mundane matters: policy, public perception and a persistent pandemic.
Thursday night’s session opened with Barre Town resident Nancy Pope publicly applauding the board for the consequential decisions it has made since the start of the new year.
That list, Pope said, was topped by last week’s decision to strip the word “interim” from Interim Superintendent Chris Hennessey’s temporary title and offer him a two-year contract. She said it also included the ratification of a new labor agreement with teachers and the adoption of the $53.2 million school spending plan voters in Barre and Barre Town will be asked to approve in March.
“These are all positive actions that will keep everyone moving forward with excitement and hope for the future,” said Pope, who used the word “stability” for different reasons when referring to Hennessey’s hiring and the new contract with teachers who had been working without one since July.
Pope concluded her prepared comments with a “hope” of her own.
“It is my hope the Barre community will rally around our school(s) and recognize the professional and essential work that is being done every day to educate our kids,” she said.
The board and its newly minted superintendent welcomed the unsolicited show of support, which helps frame an election that is now just weeks away.
It was clear from the conversations that followed the board is proceeding with caution — wary of doing anything to derail what Pope hopes is fresh momentum.
Coming off a year when the board cut ties with its former superintendent amid back-to-back budget defeats and where it has since been peppered with questions about everything from school spending to the district’s pandemic response, the board isn’t interested in providing fresh fuel to critics.
Heading into an election when as many as four of its nine members could be replaced and one of them definitely will be, the board is hoping its budget proposal won’t require multiple votes this year.
If you’re looking for evidence, consider the “Fiscal Management and General Accountability Policy” that remained unfinished business Thursday night after bouncing between the board and various committees in recent months.
The board is all for “fiscal management” and “accountability,” but members weren’t willing to approve what looked like a 10-fold increase — from $15,000 to $150,000 — in expenditures that could be made by the superintendent without their approval.
Included by the board’s policy committee as a starting point, the $150,000 figure began a conversation during which members generally agreed the increase was excessive, the proposed policy lacked clarity and adopting it would be a self-inflicted wound.
School Director Gina Akley said she wasn’t prepared to make the “nuanced” argument for what, on the surface, appears to be a jarring change.
“At the end of the day, it says ‘$150,000,’ and we’ve spent the past two years being hammered on handling the budget inappropriately,” Akley said, suggesting the committee consider tighter language and a lower number.
“It feels a little slushy to me, and there’s a lot of room for interpretation,” she said.
School Director Sarah Pregent agreed, noting that while a similar policy in the Harwood Unified Union School District does set the threshold at $150,000, it includes a caveat that those expenditures be in accordance with budget appropriations and, with the exception of some student-specific special education expenses, requires board approval of any unplanned expenditure over $15,000.
Pregent said she could live with language like that, but noted those guardrails didn’t exist in the policy the board was being asked to advance.
That didn’t happen as board members, the board’s former chair and at least one other resident expressed concern about the need to make the change, the loose language and the perception problem it could create.
While some indicated a modest increase might be warranted given the size of the pre-K-12 district, a $40,000 cap appeared to be the upper end of their tolerance level and at least one — School Director Tim Boltin — said no increase was warranted.
While Akley didn’t necessarily share that view, she said she did believe the cap should be lowered and the language revised even if that means waiting for the committee to meet again.
“Let’s play it safe right now,” she said. “I’m really, really unwilling to be accused of being irresponsible with the school budget again when I don’t think that we’re doing that.”
Akley didn’t get any argument from Hennessey, who noted confusion about the current policy prompted the proposed change, but rushing to amend it would be a mistake.
“My interest ... is continuing to build trust in the community,” he said.
Stressing the importance of “transparency, openness and honesty,” Hennessey said he supported a significant reduction in the $150,000 cap that was proposed.
“I’m all for that,” he said. “In fact, I think we don’t have any choice but to do that.”
Board members, who agreed to send the policy back to committee, expressed mixed opinions about an eventual return to in-person meetings and received another sobering update from Hennessey with respect to the effect the pandemic is having on the district.
Since school returned from the holiday break the district has been averaging between 60 and 100 staff absences a day across its three schools.
“This is an extraordinarily high number especially when you consider that when everybody is there, we’re still understaffed,” he said.
Hennessey said many, if not most, of those staff absences have been COVID-related. The good news, which Hennessey said got a little better this week, is that, with one exception, a strategy aimed at keeping most kids in school when new cases surface has been working.
Though some classes have sporadically been affected, the schools have remained open for most and heading into Friday, Hennessey said all three schools were fully open this week.
Hennessey confirmed Friday that tenuous string continued — making it one full week since three classes at Barre City Elementary and Middle School and one at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School were forced to stay home as a precaution.
Hennessey said the “encouraging news” amid supply chain concerns involving rapid antigen test that are part of the state’s new “test at home” strategy, which has supplanted contact tracing and surveillance testing. The district hasn’t yet run out of the tests, but Hennessey, like many of his peers across the state, said he is concerned about that possibility.
“We can’t sleep on this,” he said. “The omicron variant is still very much in our communities impacting attendance for both kids and staff and obviously as a result impacting education.”
According to Hennessey, vaccine clinics for students are scheduled for today at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School and on Monday at Barre City and Elementary School. A clinic to provide booster shots to students at Spaulding High School will be held there on Thursday.
Board members agreed they aren’t yet ready to meet in-person, some would prefer not to return to that format, if only for personal convenience and increased public participation.
The board agreed to shift to an all-virtual format with an eye possibly returning to hybrid meetings in a couple of months.
With the exception of a retreat last year, board members haven’t met in-person since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago.
School Director Alice Farrell said she misses those sessions and would like to return to them as soon as possible.
