BARRE — A divided School Board hopped on the Black Lives Matter bandwagon Thursday, approving a “public statement” some feared might be misinterpreted and others argued was both necessary and overdue.
The, 6-3 vote suggests a deeper division than actually exists on a board whose nine members unanimously agreed that racism is wrong, but quibbled about how — and in at least one case whether — they should collectively communicate that message.
The debate, which began during the board’s virtual retreat last week, resumed during Thursday’s special online session. In fact, “public statement” was the only item on the agenda for a meeting that got off to an awkward start when School Director Tim Boltin openly wondered why.
“So, why are we getting involved in this?” asked Boltin, who missed last week’s retreat and questioned the need to make a “trendy” statement in a district he argued has bigger issues.
School Director Emel Cambel, who helped craft the statement the board ultimately adopted, provided a brief recap and others acknowledged the question posed by some in the school community was why hadn’t the board said something already.
“We would be derelict if we did not stand up and say something,” Cambel said.
Boltin disagreed, noting the board’s role was to run the school district, should leave political statements to others.
“It’s not a place that we ought to be,” he said.
Board members Gina Akley and Sonya Spaulding pushed back, suggesting a strong statement was a moral imperative and arguing the extent to which racism may or may not be an issue in the local school district was, in Akley’s words, “irrelevant.”
“We’re not educating students to just participate in our schools and our community, we’re educating students to participate in society and the world as a whole,” Akley said. “The world is a very big and a complex place and what we’re seeing around our country is that racism is prevalent and open and undeniable. There’s no question that this is a huge issue.”
Akley said the statement drafted by School Director Victoria Pompei with her input and Cambel’s was intentionally forceful and focused.
“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with strongly coming out against racism,” she said.
Spaulding agreed, rejecting the premise the board was some how straying from its mission and unnecessarily wading into political waters.
“This is exactly our business,” she said. “To educate our students to be good citizens and that means teaching them how not to be racist.”
It was all downhill from there and before it was over Chairman Paul Malone was arguing with Spaulding about whether she’d just implied he was a “racist.”
Spaulding didn’t. But, when Malone unequivocally disavowed racism while raising questions about the platform of the Black Lives Matter movement, she sought to shut him down.
“You are the sweet spot of privilege right now,” Spaulding told Malone. “You’re white, you’re male, you’re straight and you have money. The system is set up to help you.”
Malone bristled at being “labeled,” and reiterated his support for an alternative statement that was drafted, but never publicly discussed beyond Spaulding’s fleeting reference to it as “vague,” “longer” and unacceptable.
That version was not shared during the meeting, though a copy was requested by and provided to The Times Argus. The longer version made no mention of Black Lives Matter, or other current events, but “reaffirmed” the board “commitment to equity.”
“… We believe strongly in our responsibility to educate all of our students to become the citizens and policymakers of tomorrow,” it read. “We do not take this lightly. We will continue to diligently review curricula to ensure that it is unbiased and accepting of all people, regardless of status or demographic.”
The draft statement a majority of the board agreed was unacceptable, went on to list policies the district has in place to address issues of equity.
It concluded by stating: “… As a board, we must provide an educational environment that offers students, staff, and community members the opportunity to confront racism and other forms of disenfranchisement and to learn in a safe and supportive environment. We are committed to taking on this work to support the continued growth of our already strong community.”
School Director Alice Farrell, like Malone, said she preferred that version – with some unspecified adjustments – to one she feared could be misinterpreted by those who have been working hard on racial equity issues in the district.
Board members never substantively discussed that version, or a possible compromise before voting, 6-3, to approve a statement after deleting a reference to school district policies.
The complete board-approved statement reads:
“ … The Barre Unified Union School District Board is fully committed to antiracism (sic). We are sensitive to the racial disparities that exist within our community as well as the rest of the world. As an educational entity we understand the responsibility of educating our students to be the citizens and policy makers (sic) of tomorrow. We do not take this lightly. The murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and so many others have sent shockwaves (sic) throughout the world and have resulted in many communities, including our own, taking a stance on the Black Lives Matter movement.
Our curriculum committee will be looking at updating anti-racist curriculums (sic) within all of our schools as well as updating our libraries to include a more diverse selection of literature.
To many this is not enough. We look forward to a day when all people are treated equally by all others, including the law. Until that day comes we must provide a safe and supportive educational environment that offers students, staff, and community members the opportunity to confront racism and to promote equity. We hope that you as a community will help by supporting this initiative for a better Barre.”
The split vote in Barre comes weeks after other central Vermont school districts approved similar statements after protests erupted following Floyd’s death while in police custody on May 25. The Montpelier-Roxbury and Washington Central school boards both approved statements when they met on June 3. Those votes were unanimous.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
