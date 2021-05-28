BARRE — A whirlwind search for an interim superintendent ended with an in-house promotion on Thursday when one of the principals at Barre City Elementary and Middle School agreed to step up when Superintendent David Wells steps down next month.
In a deal that was sealed hours before it was announced Thursday night, Chris Hennessey accepted the Barre Unified School Board’s offer to serve as superintendent of the two-town, three-school school district that is anchored by Spaulding High School.
A veteran educator with 32 years of experience, Hennessey is a known commodity in Barre where, with some interruption, he has worked as a teacher, an assistant principal and a principal during the past 25 years.
One of 10 applicants for a job that was posted less than a month ago, Hennessey was the lone finalist recommended by a hastily arranged hiring committee after an initial round of virtual interviews last week.
The board conducted its own virtual interview of Hennessey during a special meeting Wednesday and extended an interim job offer that Chairwoman Sonya Spaulding said he accepted earlier Thursday.
Though the board still doesn’t have a budget — a fact members hope will change following a second re-vote that is set for June 9 — it now knows who will be in charge of the pre-K-12 district on July 1.
Hennessey said he couldn’t be happier.
“For all of the challenges ahead of us, and there are many, I am in a celebratory mood because I am deeply honored and humbled by … the board choosing me for this … huge responsibility,” he said as Thursday night’s meeting was coming to a close and his colleagues were congratulating him on his new assignment.
“I owe the community of Barre a lot, both professionally and personally, and this is just an incredible honor,” Hennessey added. “For all the challenges we’re facing right now, I am optimistic. I have faith in our administrative team and all of our teachers and our kids and the community at large to at last come together.”
With early voting on the board’s twice-defeated budget already underway in Barre and Barre Town, Hennessey’s optimism will be tested in less than two weeks. His advice to voters as they way the pared down $49.9 million spending plan was simple and direct.
“The kids are watching what we do, and all of our actions have enormous impacts on their lives,” he said.
Hennessey, who lives in Montpelier, has worked in two of the district’s three schools over the years.
Though Hennessey taught in Massachusetts and New Mexico, he has spent most of his career in Vermont and a good bit of it in Barre.
Hennessey moved to Vermont in 1996 to take a job teaching Spaulding’s alternative program. He later ran a similar program at Harwood Union High School in Duxbury, but returned to Barre when he was hired as assistant principal at Spaulding in 2006. Hennessey held that job for seven years — leaving in 2013 to accept the job of principal at Union Elementary School in Montpelier. Five years later he was hired as middle school principal at Barre’s centralized elementary school.
That job will soon be vacant — a fact that prompted resident Josh Howard to ask whether the board would discuss the possibility of leaving it open.
The short answer was “no” according to Spaulding.
“We need three administrators in that building,” she said.
Wells agreed, suggesting the administrative staffing at the district’s three schools is consistent with other neighboring districts.
“I would not recommend any less than the current staffing,” he said implying it might be light based on the Education Quality Standards approved by the state Board of Education.
Wells said those standards are “one principal for every 10 teachers” — an assertion later parroted by School Director Renee Badeau, who suggested given the size of Barre’s schools significantly more administrators could be justified.
The flaw in that logic is the standards Wells cited don’t quite say what he said they say.
When it comes to administrative staffing the standards say: “Schools with 10 or more full-time equivalent teachers shall employ a full-time licensed principal. Schools with fewer than 10 FTE teachers shall employ a licensed principal on a prorata basis.” There are no additional requirements or any further guidance.
The more compelling rebuttal to Howard’s call to eliminate administrators came from Hennessey and fellow Principal Hayden Coon.
Citing the long hours and the complexity of running a school, like Barre’s, that is essentially two schools in one, Coon and Hennessey defended the two principals one assistant principal model that has been in place since long before they were hired in 2018.
Hennessey said he would be happy to speak to Howard and others about the roles and responsibilities of the job he is now poised to pivot away from and hopes to fill on an interim basis.
Hennessey said that search — like the one that led to his looming promotion — is time-sensitive, but won’t be rushed at the start.
“We want to be thoughtful and thorough in putting that process together,” he said.
