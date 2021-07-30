BARRE — When it comes to problems, expecting an audit will reveal you finished the just-closed fiscal year $2.9 million in the black is a lot better than the alternative, but as the Barre Unified School Board weighs what to do with money it thinks it has, it might not be that simple.
There is an administrative proposal on the table and a legal opinion that suggests it’s possible if — and this is a big “if” — the board earmarks the fund balance before completion of the audit that would verify its existence.
And that’s where things get tricky in a way that would make business managers in neighboring school districts nervous, because the law when it comes to audited fund balances is pretty clear and spending money you don’t know you have is generally frowned upon.
Here’s what the law says: “If an audit reveals that a school district has surplus funds, the school board shall carry the funds into the next year as revenue unless authorized by the voters, at an annual or special meeting warned for the purpose, to:
(1) deposit the funds into a reserve fund …; or
(2) use the funds for a specific purpose.”
What’s that mean?
It means that, absent voter authorization to do something different, an audited fund balance must be used as revenue when preparing the budget for the coming fiscal year. That isn’t in dispute, and it’s one of the reasons why neighboring school districts, like Montpelier-Roxbury and Washington Central, have long since taken to annually asking voters for the blanket permission to manage any audited fund balances.
The operative date changes every year and the district’s name is necessarily different, but the article voters in Montpelier and Roxbury have approved since the district was created is identical to the one voters in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester are asked to approve in Washington Central each year.
This year’s version read: “Shall the School District authorize the Board of School Directors … to hold any audited fund balance as of June 30, 2021, in a reserve fund to be expended under the control and direction of the Board of School Directors for the purpose of operating the school?”
Voters in Barre and Barre Town haven’t historically been asked for that blanket permission — creating a conundrum in a year when the local school district — for a variety of reasons — is expecting to post a seven-figure surplus.
Once the books are audited the law is crystal clear. Unless voters decide otherwise, the money must be used as budget revenue for the coming year and can’t be spent or saved regardless of how rational the purpose.
But what about “before” the audit is completed?
That novel theory is at the heart of Montpelier attorney Paul Giuliani’s legal opinion on the matter — one that will be discussed by the School Board’s finance committee when it meets next Tuesday.
“Absent an audit verifying the existence and amount of any-year-end surplus, the surplus is a component of the District’s general fund,” Giuliani wrote when asked to weigh in on whether the School Board has the authority to spend most of the projected fund balance without voter approval.
“The fund balance under discussion doesn’t become a ‘surplus’ until the end of the fiscal year and its magnitude is determined by an audit,” he wrote. “Until that event occurs, matters relating to the disposition, allocation and expenditure of the general fund and all of its elements is a matter of the Board’s discretion.”
That possibility never occurred to local accountant Thomas Lauzon or Grant Geisler, the veteran business manager in the Montpelier-Roxbury Public School District.
Lauzon, who served as the city’s school board chair before his now-ended 12-year run as mayor, pondered Giuliani’s logic before rejecting it.
“I think he (Giuliani) is wrong,” Lauzon said, suggesting a surplus, or deficit, “… is what it is one minute after midnight on June 30” and the exercise of quantifying it won’t change it one way or the other.
According to Lauzon, if current projections are accurate, the audit will reflect the school district ended the fiscal year with an undesignated fund balance of roughly $2.9 million.
“That won’t change,” he said, noting a decision to spend much of the money — the current proposal recommends $2.1 million — between now and the time the audit is completed could theoretically be treated as a “subsequent event” that would show up in the audit as a footnote.
Geisler was also dubious of Giuliani's approach and suggested Montpelier-Roxbury — like Washington Central — asks the question it asks each year for a reason. It’s one, he said, that gives his board broad discretion to do precisely what the board in Barre has been asked to do unilaterally.
According to Geisler, that financial flexibility is important when it comes to making strategic investments and managing the tax rate.
Contacted for comment on Friday, Giuliani defended his literal interpretation of the statute, while acknowledging his was just an informed opinion.
“People can differ,” he said.
Giuliani said whether the School Board could legally expend a fund balance without voter approval between the time the fiscal year ended and the time the audit is completed was one question. He said whether they should was another.
“That’s a policy question,” he said.
The plan presented to the School Board and deferred to its finance committee calls for earmarking $1.1 million to the district’s capital fund and paying off a $1 million note the board took out when bids for an alternative school under construction on Allen Street came in higher than the voter-approved authorization.
Though the board didn’t discuss specific projects, members were told finding ways to spend $1.1 million on school improvement projects would not be difficult and materials prepared for the finance committee suggest completing the sprinkler system at Spaulding High School could be a priority. A bid obtained in 2016 suggested that work would cost almost $865,000, not counting architects and engineers fees.
Using cash on hand to pay off the note for the alternative school would enable the district to avoid interest expenses associated with it.
The proposal suggests voters be asked to place the remainder of the fund balance — $800,000 — in the district’s tax stabilization fund, which was tapped to the tune of $600,000 to reduce the tax increase associated with a school budget that finally passed on the third try in June.
