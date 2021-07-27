BARRE — Ending its next man up approach to filling administrative vacancies the Barre Unified School Board has hired a woman who isn’t currently employed by the district to serve as interim assistant principal of Barre City Elementary and Middle School.
The hiring of Olivia Kane ends a domino-like series of decisions that all stem from former superintendent David Wells’ decision to step down with one year remaining on his two-year contract.
Since Wells announced his resignation at the end of April the district has selected his replacement, his replacement’s replacement and, with Kane’s hiring, a replacement for his replacement’s replacement.
All three are interim positions, though there is some shared hope that at least one — Interim Superintendent Chris Hennessey — and possibly all of them stick.
The decision to tap Hennessey for the top job in the two-town district created an administrative vacancy at one of its three schools. Hennessey, a former assistant principal at Spaulding High School, returned to Barre in 2018 to assume the role of middle school principal at Barre City Elementary and Middle School.
Hennessey’s selection to replace Wells meant finding someone to take over his old duties. It was a case of one in-house promotion leads to another because after another whirlwind administrative search the board chose the school’s assistant principal, Pierre Laflamme, to step into the middle school principal’s job.
Laflamme’s hiring prompted a third search — this one for his interim replacement — that ended when the board hired Kane to serve as assistant principal.
Described by Hennessey as “a rising star,” Kane was a finalist for the interim principal’s job and one of a handful of applicants for the assistant principal’s position.
“Olivia was clearly the strongest by far,” Hennessey said of Kane, who was “thoroughly vetted” by the faculty, staff and the community during the principal search.
In addition to his endorsement, Hennessey said Kane enjoyed the support of Laflamme and elementary school Principal Hayden Coon.
Kane has spent more time as a student in Vermont than a teacher. She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Vermont in 2015 and earlier this year completed her master’s in educational leadership and policy studies at the Burlington college.
While working on her master’s degree, Kane spent the past two years teaching at the Gertrude E. Chamberlin School in South Burlington where she spent last year in a leadership internship.
The South Burlington job was Kane’s first in Vermont and first in a public school system. She previously worked as a lead teacher in two charter schools — one in Brooklyn, New York, from 2015 to 2018 and the other near Boston from 2018 to 2019.
Hennessey said Kane is aware of the interim nature of the position and will be a welcome addition to at Barre’s city’s centralized elementary school.
Kane’s hiring fills the last administrative vacancy in the district heading into a school year that starts in less than a month.
