BARRE — Ending weeks of uncertainty in the aftermath of an administrative uprising choreographed by its frustrated superintendent, the Barre Unified School Board is moving on.
It took yet another executive session and another unscheduled meeting, but this time when board members emerged from their latest closed-door discussion, they did more than just adjourn.
Chair Sonya Spaulding didn’t say much Monday night, but what she did say signaled closure.
“The personnel matter regarding the superintendent evaluation has been resolved,” Spaulding said, reading a brief statement on behalf of the board before members voted to adjourn.
The board is scheduled to meet again on Thursday, but thanks to Monday’s special meeting, Superintendent Chris Hennessey won’t be the focal point of a fourth meeting-ending executive session in less than a month.
On Aug. 25 when Hennessey joined a mix of administrators, staff and community members in offering a blunt assessment of a board whose public meetings were declared “not normal” and blamed for everything from driving down employee morale to making it harder to fill vacant positions.
The public critique was planned in advance and questions about Hennessey’s candor were subsequently raised given his response to one board member’s questions about then-rumored emails. Those emails — some written by Hennessey — were subsequently released triggering the first in a series of executive sessions involving Barre’s second-year superintendent.
The board met behind closed doors for more than two-and-a-half hours — part of it with a lawyer — on Aug. 31; and spent another three hours in executive session at the end of a meeting that started on Sept. 8 and adjourned at 1:18 a.m. on Sept. 9. No action was taken following either of those executive sessions; both were preceded by extensive public comment.
Though there were some notable exceptions, most who spoke on both occasions praised Hennessey for his leadership with some echoing concerns he and others raised at the board’s Aug. 25.
That didn’t happen Monday night when board members, and Hennessey briefly, gathered in the otherwise empty library at Spaulding High School.
The meeting did attract more than 20 virtual participants, including some who had addressed the board in recent weeks and others, like Mayor Jake Hemmerick, who were tuning in for the first time.
None spoke when offered the opportunity after board members recited the Pledge of Allegiance, engaged in a “mindfulness moment,” and Spaulding opted not to recite the meeting norms as is her custom.
Hennessey was told he could head for home before the executive session.
The board spent all but a few minutes of Monday’s meeting behind closed doors, and while the virtual audience fluctuated — some left and some joined — during the two-hour executive session, there were roughly 20 individuals monitoring the meeting when the private portion of the meeting ended.
Spaulding read the board’s brief statement and the first of two meetings this week adjourned.
