BARRE — The Barre Unified School Board was scheduled to extend its recent string of executive sessions Monday night — this time to discuss “disciplinary action” involving unnamed personnel and a public records request that briefly shared “confidential information” before being retracted late last month.
It isn’t clear if the disciplinary action and the records request — which was filled, aborted and is pending again — are related.
Board members, who called Monday night’s special meeting, could be interested in holding those responsible for allegedly oversharing information contained in their emails accountable even though officials insist the Barre Town woman to whom the information was mistakenly provided never saw any of it.
One thing was clear heading into Monday’s closed-door session at Spaulding High School: Melissa Battah’s Oct. 14 request for board member emails written on their district accounts dating back to March 1 triggered a chain of events that raised red flags involving the district’s handling of confidential information.
Days after Battah was electronically provided the voluminous batch of emails late last month, School Board Chair Sonya Spaulding confirmed some emails contained confidential information and none had been vetted before being turned over in response to the public records request.
That revelation came the same day Spaulding and other board members were provided copies of the emails they were told the night before had already been supplied to Battah.
Without pointing any fingers, Spaulding indicated they shouldn’t have been, while suggesting no damage was done.
“We have confirmed that Melissa Battah did not open the email (containing board member emails), did not open any of these files, nor did she share/forward any of them,” Spaulding wrote in an Oct. 31 email.
Spaulding went on to note she had spoken with Battah on Oct. 28 — the same day board members received copies of the response to her public records request — and Battah confirmed she had deleted the email.
At the time, Spaulding indicated the process of reviewing the emails Battah requested and excluding those that contained exempt information had started and must be completed before those documents were supplied to the growing number of people who had asked for them.
In addition to Battah, fellow Barre Town resident Josh Howard, Michael Boutin, a Barre city councilor who recently signaled his interest in running for one of the city’s seats on the school board, and The Times Argus have requested copies of the emails.
The latter requests were all made before the district disclosed the emails were being reviewed for the first time and had not been viewed by Battah.
The requests are pending and the board was scheduled to discuss related “exempt records” during part of the private portion of Monday night’s meeting, which was expected to be held almost exclusively in executive session. Any board action would require a public vote, but it wasn’t clear heading into the meeting whether any was anticipated.
The board’s regular meeting is set for Thursday and Monday’s separate special meeting was warned late last week.
During its last regular meeting, board members were told by Superintendent Chris Hennessey that Battah’s public records request was handled by the district’s human resources and technology departments.
At the time, Hennessey said, the requested emails had been provided to Battah and board members would be getting copies the next day. He also said he had been “highly detached” from handling Battah’s request for emails she believed would “contribute significantly to the public’s understanding of school board members behavior during the past few months board meetings.”
Hennessey has been the subject of recent executive sessions, as well as a separate public records request, in the wake of an Aug. 25 meeting during which a parade of administrators, teachers and residents expressed varying levels of concern with how the board had been functioning. The choreographed critique was capped by a statement from Hennessey.
The episode provoked a mix of private and public posturing by members of the board, as well as the community that most recently saw School Director Nancy Leclerc ask Spaulding to consider resigning as chair due to what Leclerc characterized as an ethical breach.
Monday’s special session marked the first time the board has met since.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
