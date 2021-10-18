BARRE — A School Board being pressed for a decision on how to handle a projected $2.8 million surplus was told by residents that voters should make the decision in the wake of cuts in response to back-to-back budget defeats earlier this year.
One Barre Town woman — Diane Solomon — took both positions during a “listening session” that morphed into a full-blown board meeting late last week. It produced some feedback for a board that has repeatedly deferred a decision with respect to the projected surplus.
Until an audit is complete, district officials are proceeding under the assumption the board has the discretion to unilaterally approve an administrative recommendation for spending a projected fund balance that swelled to $3.2 million before shrinking back to $2.8 million in recent weeks.
While the size of the projected surplus has changed, the substance of Interim Superintendent Chris Hennessey’s three-part recommendation hasn’t.
Hennessey has suggested the board earmark $1.2 million for capital improvements and another $1 million to pay off a current expense note obtained when bids for the recently opened alternative school on Allen Street exceeded the project’s voter-approved budget. He also has recommended the balance of the money — $600,000 — be used for future tax stabilization.
Hennessey told board members and those who attended the virtual session that he stands by a proposal he believes will “improve learning opportunities and facilities for kids.”
“It’s something the community should celebrate,” he said.
Solomon didn’t disagree. However, she joined residents Terry Reil, who spoke just before her, and Josh Howard, who spoke just after her, in suggesting it is also something the community should vote on.
“I’m not comfortable allocating all surplus funds to capital improvement without oversight by voters,” she said. “This is a large amount of money, and I want to be involved and aware of where this money might be spent.”
Though Solomon was the first to float the possibility of giving administrators the discretion to restore some budget cuts, she sounded a lot like Reil, who suggested the sense of “urgency” with respect to Hennessey’s proposal was manufactured.
“There is no rush and no reason to push the allocation of this money,” Reil said.
“It is in the best interest of the community that this item be decided by the voters,” he added. “This is not a small amount of money and the community members deserve a chance to weigh in on how this money is used.”
Reil noted that was the practice with respect to “much smaller school surpluses” prior to the three-district merger that created the Barre Unified Union School District.
Then there was Howard, who leveled the unrebutted claim the board paid former superintendent David Wells $85,000 as part of a separation agreement it didn’t publicly disclose at the time of his resignation earlier this year.
Howard offered no evidence of his claim, but there was no denial.
Howard, who has been critical of placing surplus money in a tax stabilization fund, renewed that objection and, like Reil and Solomon, maintained voters should decide.
“I don’t understand why you guys want to just spend and not talk to people in the community,” he said. “I think every last penny of this should go to the community to vote.”
Former board member Victoria Pompei didn’t take a position on whether voter approval should be sought, but did say key components of Hennessey’s plan — investing in long-term improvements and retiring long-term debt — were a sensible use of the money.
School Director Gina Akley agreed even as others on the board noted suggestions — including some from Solomon — that some of the money be used to restore cuts that were made to the current year’s budget.
Restoring funding for assistant coaches’ salaries and transportation for field trips were mentioned more than once and reviving the “problem-solving through literature” program at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School was also on the list.
The board made no decisions with respect to the projected fund balance. Members are expected to confront that question again when they meet Oct. 28.
