BARRE — When can you tell a School Board meeting was has veered?
A) When a parent publicly ponders “picketing” your shuttered schools because she believes they are leaving kids behind and several others — including some board members — agree.
B) A board member vows to “openly campaign against the budget” proposed by your district’s administrators and every one of his colleagues suggest cutting at least $400,000 from the spending plan would be a good start.
C) The sometimes stormy session spans nearly five hours before you go into executive session to discuss a personnel-related disciplinary matter with your high school principal and athletic director.
D) All of the above.
Thursday’s meeting of the Barre Unified School Board was D.
On a night when board members agreed to explore a regional governance structure for the Central Vermont Career Center and appointed a broad-based committee to tackle a long-deferred strategic planning process, those down-the-road initiatives were swamped by current events.
The district’s cautious response to the COVID-19 crisis was one of them.
Notwithstanding Superintendent David Wells’ “if conditions permit” caveat, frustrated parents welcomed word students would return to school next month. However, one described the phased reopening plan as a “baby step,” and joined others in arguing it isn’t nearly enough.
Then there’s the budget, which still reflects a spending increase of almost 6%, despite nearly $400,000 in recent reductions. The draft budget is weeks away from needing to be finalized, and the board agreed on Thursday that deep cuts are needed, though how deep depends on who you ask.
The 5% increase that would be achieved by trimming another $400,000 from the $47.7 million proposal now on the table is beyond most members’ tolerance level. So is cutting $2 million — the figure needed to keep the increase at 2% — though most agreed they want to see what that might look like, and some might even support it.
Add in a just-settled teachers’ contract the board ratified — 6-3 earlier this month — and you have the ingredients for the toxic stew that came close to boiling over at least twice Thursday night.
Some board members’ lingering distaste for the one-year settlement that included 3% new money for salaries and did nothing to corral the cost of college course reimbursements for teachers, was a source of consternation.
It was enough to prompt School Director Tim Boltin’s call to “cut teachers,” who, he argued, are partly to blame for what has been a prolonged pivot to remote learning.
“I, as a parent, am going to openly campaign against the budget,” said Boltin, who complained the district is failing its students.
Boltin has never been shy about publicly criticizing school administrators and teachers, and on a different night his comments might have seemed more over the top.
On Thursday night, they sounded mainstream.
“Is there a magic day that we’re done dragging our feet?” he asked with respect to the school reopening plan. “I am overwhelmed by the lack of urgency here.”
Boltin had plenty of company fueling fear that mounting anger over the district’s handling of the COVID crisis is alienating the key constituency — parents — whose support in March will be crucial to passing a budget regardless of its yet-to-be-settled bottom line.
Chairman Paul Malone acknowledged as much.
“We are a large community with a lot of resources and the one resource we seem to be wearing out are our parents,” he said, suggesting the level of dissatisfaction was troubling.
“Somethings got to change and it’s got to change sooner than later,” he said.
Malone got no argument from most parents who attended the virtual session to discuss the newly completed plan parents have been clamoring for since in-person instruction was suspended in the Barre district on Nov. 12.
Wells outlined the plan, stressing that “if conditions permit” the district will resume the hybrid instruction model that it used to start the school year on Jan. 4. That schedule involved two days of in-person instruction for students and three remote days.
Barring an increase in the number of COVID cases following the Christmas break, Wells said the plan anticipates students in grades K-4 will return to in-person instruction on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and half days on Wednesdays on Jan. 19. The plan is for fifth- and sixth-graders to follow suit on Feb. 1.
There is no plan for seventh- and eighth-graders to deviate from the hybrid model, though the high school schedule will be tweaked to provide for some more in-class time when the second semester begins Jan. 27.
Though the plan wasn’t completely panned, many complained it reflected what they perceived as a continued lack of urgency, transparency and, for lack of a better word, curiosity.
Several said they were still struggling to understand why Barre schools — unlike those in most neighboring districts — hadn’t found a way to provide more in-person instruction before pulling the plug on it entirely last month.
Jake Larrabee was one of them. Larrabee said he was happy to hear the district plans to resume in-person instruction on Jan. 4. However, he wasn’t doing back flips over what he called a “baby step.”
“We expect to see more,” he said.
Like others, Larrabee questioned the phased implementation to more robust in-person schedule and the decision to exclude seventh- and eighth-graders from that option based on what the plan indicates is the inability to meet “... due to the six-foot spacing requirement” reflected in state guidelines for that age group.
Larrabee wondered why school officials hadn’t done what other districts have, by converting large rooms — like libraries, gymnasiums and cafeterias — into makeshift classrooms.
Larrabee was told the libraries are being used as libraries and at least one of the larger rooms at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School was being used by the allied arts teacher. That, he said, seemed like a waste of useful space.
“I’m OK if my kid can’t check out a library book in exchange for (getting) in-person instruction in math,” he said. “I’m wondering why we’re not considering those (rooms) as options for classrooms?”
The question wasn’t directly answered and Diane Solomon said that was part of the problem.
Like Larrabee, Solomon was concerned that the district hadn’t learned more from what others seem to be doing successfully and lamented what she perceived as a lack of urgency.
“There doesn’t seem to be a big push immediately to get kids back in,” she said, questioning the logic behind the phased approach.
Christine Parker, a mother of two eighth-grade boys, had a bigger problem because she said the plan will force her children back into a hybrid model she said was woefully inadequate and required more than the “laid back” response from school officials.
“I want to see some fire from people here and I don’t want it just to be the parents,” she told board members, at one point suggesting she’d picket at the schools or circulate a petition to compel change.
“I find the inaction unacceptable,” she said.
Penny Martin said she was also concerned that the plan ignored the needs to seventh- and eighth-graders, many of whom are readying to make the transition to high school. Allowing those students to participate in class virtually on days they are remote would help she said.
The idea of streaming classes was dismissed by Wells, who noted research suggests it is a poor substitute for multi-modal learning.
The assertion prompted push-back from School Director Sonya Spaulding, who said she doubted the anyone has research that evaluated the “option of having nothing and being able to Zoom a class” in a pandemic.
“We’re in uncharted territory right now,” she said.
Larrabee urged board members to play a more active role in the district’s COVID response, which by policy they ceded to Wells.
“It’s time for the Board to put demands forward with a tight time frame,” he said, describing the plan as proposed as “unacceptable.”
“It’s time you work for us, and that’s what we’re asking you to do,” he added.
The discussion didn’t get any easier when talk turned to the budget nearly three-and-a-half hours after the meeting began.
While Boltin’s objections to the spending plan weren’t necessarily surprising, it quickly became evident the latest draft will require significant revision. Even those that might support it — and there weren’t many — predicted it wouldn’t pass as is.
School Director Guy Isabelle kicked things off noting that in decades of school board service he couldn’t remember opposing a school spending proposal. Until now.
With many families struggling, senior citizens receiving a 1.3% increase in Social Security that is gobbled up by a 4% increase in Medicare payments, the prospect of boosting school spending by nearly 6% was too much.
“We have to think of the people that we’re trying to represent here,” he said.
Isabelle undercut what has been one of the district’s most reliable talking points during budget season — that it boasts among the lowest per-pupil spending in the state — by noting it has never provided transportation to high school students. The absence of that big ticket expense accounts for some of the narrowing gap between the Barre district many of its neighbors.
Isabelle didn’t propose a target, but School Director Alice Farrell did. She proposed the spending increase not exceed 2.9%. She said the 5% alternative — one that would require $400,000 in fresh cuts — was still too high.
“I think 5% will swamp people’s boats in Barre Town and the city as well,” she said.
In terms of priorities, Farrell said the money the district does spend should be focused on student learning and she would entertain suspending college courses for teachers to make that happen.
Malone reminded her the board tried, but failed, to do that during recently concluded negotiations.
“That’s kind of a dead issue we have to look elsewhere,” he said.
Not necessarily, Farrell replied.
“We have new negotiations coming up, she said. “There’s a choice. We can either suggest suspending professional learning for teachers or cut staff.”
Board members were told cutting staff would likely be required just to hit the 5% figure that was at the upper end of their collective tolerance level a month ago.
Malone said his new number is 4.5%.
“I’d love to see something closer to 3 to 4%, buy I’m not sure that’s realistic,” he said.
Spaulding said she wanted to see cuts down to 2%, and seemed prepared to go farther down that path than board members Gina Akley and Emel Cambel.
Though Cambel balked at the idea during a finance committee meeting 48 hours earlier, she joined Akley in suggesting it could be an instructive exercise. It would inform the board, and the public, what would be lost in the interest of cutting cost.
That said, Akley noted cutting the budget increase to 5% was probably necessary given economic uncertainty and the current climate.
“People are angry at the school system,” she said. “That’s not a judgment.”
According to Akley, nothing is sacred including athletics, which, she noted, has historically been a “sacred cow” in Barre.
“We need to prioritize academics ... especially with what we’re going for right now,” she said.
School Director Giuliano Cecchinelli II agreed with Akley’s assessment, as did board member Victoria Pompei.
Business Manager Lisa Perreault said she was torn by an assignment that will yield an uncomfortable result.
“(Cutting to a) 2% increase is $2 million and that’s cutting teachers,” she said. “I don’t understand how we can do that.”
Wells said he shared that concern.
“I understand you want to find a budget number that works for the citizens, (and) I absolutely agree,” he said. “My concern is a (cutting to a) 2% (increase) would be harmful to education.”
Perreault and school administrators have two weeks to identify cuts that would limit the spending increase to 5% with a 2% alternative. The assignment is due when the finance committee meets on Jan.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
