BARRE TOWN — They came, they bickered, they “listened” and they left, but not before one of them resigned her seat on a school board that others described as “dysfunctional” during a session that spanned five hours and ended better than it began.
In fact, School Director Renee Badeau’s meeting-ending announcement she would step down from the board as result of professional obligations associated with a recent promotion, was arguably the highlight of a very long night.
Not because Badeau won’t be missed, but because, all agreed, the reverse was true and took turns congratulating her, wishing her well and thanking her for her service.
It was a rare display of unity on a night that got off to a rocky start and highlighted deep divisions on a board whose members have consistently agreed to disagree.
It didn’t take long for that trend to continue Thursday night.
The meeting opened with School Director Terry Reil suggesting the board juggle its agenda to accommodate nearly 50 residents who showed up — some in person and some virtually — for a “listening session” on student behaviors and discipline procedures.
The board deadlocked on Reil’s motion and Chair Sonya Spaulding broke the 4-4 tie by siding with those who opposed the proposed adjustment.
The board, Spaulding predicted, could take care of its business in the hour allotted and then hear from residents concerned about how the district is dealing with bullying, harassment and other behavior issues.
Spaulding was way too optimistic.
It took two-and-a-half hours to get to the “listening” part of the “listening session” as a board struggling with trust issues debated everything from transparency to training.
Reil objected to a scheduled executive session — suggesting there was no need to privately discuss data derived from exit surveys completed by the unusually high number of staff members who left the district this year. That discussion, Reil argued could, and he believed should, be held in public.
School Director Nancy Leclerc agreed.
“There’s no confidential information,” she said. “It’s not going to expose anyone.”
Superintendent Chris Hennessey said his only reservation was that those who took the survey were assured it would be anonymous and suggested checking with the board’s lawyer to determine whether the data derived from those surveys should be publicly discussed.
Hennessey described it as a “good faith” gesture, while acknowledging the results of the survey generated predictable results.
“It’s not like there’s anything horrible or shockingly surprising,” he said, even as board members agreed to shelve any discussion — public or private — of the material.
The decision to scrap the planned executive session may well have kept Thursday night’s meeting from extending into Friday on a night when few decisions came easy.
Take Spaulding’s recently floated suggestion the board consider a three-hour workshop offered by the Vermont School Boards Association (VSBA).
Spaulding said she reached out to the VSBA based on “recent board interactions” and had asked members whether were interested. Four were and four weren’t, according to Spaulding who asked members to explain why.
The discussion that ensued prompted some board members to question the timing, content and need for the workshop, as well as proposal that a “self-assessment” be held behind closed doors.
That assessment arguably started in public on Thursday as members, for vastly different reasons, agreed they have issues.
“We can’t seem to get to the point of being productive for this community,” said Leclerc, who was among those skeptical of the proposed workshop.
So was School Director Tim Boltin, though he freely conceded the board isn’t functioning the way he believes that it should.
“This is the most dysfunctional group I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said.
School Director Chris Parker said she viewed the workshop as an opportunity to change that.
“We haven’t been working well together,” she said.
Spaulding, a veteran board member, said that is what motivated her to contact the VSBA.
“I was reaching out to get some advice and some help,” she said, adding: “Maybe that was presumptuous.”
Before it was over the public was weighing in while waiting for the listening session.
“I’m disgusted, as a teacher in this community, that all board members wouldn’t want to take part in a training to help them function to the best of their ability,” Prudence Krasofski said. “This is a school and a place of learning, all board members should want to learn better together.”
Barre resident William Toborg questioned why any of the proposed workshop should be held in private.
“You’re not actually doing anything that the public shouldn’t be aware of,” he said, adding: “If you can’t be honest about what you’re doing in open session that’s part of the problem.”
School Director Alice Farrell had a “why now?” reaction to training that was discussed, but never pursued earlier this year. Farrell said she wasn’t opposed to a meaningful workshop, but worried the private discussion would devolve into an opportunity for board members to belittle each other.
The conversation didn’t produce any consensus, though board members said they would be willing to consider a workshop with a revised agenda that focused on the board’s vision for the district, its operational procedures, and future opportunities.
By the time Hennessey kicked off the “listening session” the meeting was two hours old and three hours from finished.
Prompted by a school year-ending assault involving students that occurred on the bike path that runs by Barre City Elementary and Middle School, the session highlighted behavioral issues Hennessey said has been more pronounced during the pandemic and exacerbated by staffing shortages.
However, Hennessey stressed the district has policies to deal with student conflict that isn’t always as clear cut as it seems. While staffing has been an issue, Hennessey said the district is committed to following its policies.
“I can confidently say ... that our faculty and staff deftly devote significant chunks of their day to helping our students manage the social and emotional trials and challenges of being a kid, and that the vast majority of this work is successful and has a huge impact on our students lives,” he said, before launching into a sobering call for help, while suggesting students haven’t cornered the market on bad behavior..
“I need to be clear,” he said. “We cannot do this alone. I feel compelled to say that too often the public and private discourse between the community and our schools is anything but civil, kind, and respectful. The emails, the phone messages, the social media posts to and about people in our school community are too often filled with personal attacks, threats, rumor and conspiracy mongering and other forms of disrespectful communication.”
Hennessey said this week’s dust up over the perceived wellness of the chickens at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School provoked an unwarranted storm of criticism, personal attacks and threats to school staff and the state veterinarian.
“Our kids are watching and learning from all of us, and we need all adults in their lives to do their best to model the behavior we expect from them whenever they enter our school buildings,” he said. “How can we expect our students to behave respectfully and effectively hold them accountable for their actions when we too often have such trouble doing it for ourselves?”
Hennessy was the first to reference “accountability,” but not the last.
Those who stayed for the listening session, and most did, blamed the lack of “accountability,” as well as “consistency” and “consequences” for behaviors some said was impeding education and others said was prompting some staff to leave the district.
“Kids are not being held accountable for their actions,” said Richard Cooke, a substitute teacher and Spaulding High School football coach.
That, several suggested was part of a much larger problem and while Cooke and others acknowledged it isn’t unique to the three-school Barre district, that is the district they are concerned about.
It’s one, resident Heather Slayton said she feared was reaching a tipping point.
“Treating the symptoms is no longer working, Band-Aids are falling off,” she said. “It is time to diagnose the actual problem and treat it.”
Board members listened and some echoed what they heard.
“The problem is that we’re letting these kids that are out of control take away from the kids that are interested in learning,” Boltin said.
Though all acknowledged staffing is an issue, they agreed it can’t be an excuse.
Farrell suggested the message when schools reopen in the fall should be crystal clear: “this stops here and it stops now.”
Reil agreed, suggesting the board could form a committee to take a closer look at the issue of behaviors and discipline with an eye toward discerning what’s working and what isn’t.
The board didn’t make any decisions, but members said they weren’t done talking about the issue or listening to those with concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.