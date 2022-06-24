BARRE — The School Board just took a beating over the district’s perceived response to an assault involving students that recently occurred on the stretch of bike path that leads to Barre City Elementary and Middle School.
That assault — one for which three juveniles now face criminal charges and more soon could — was front of mind for many who addressed the board at the start of its Thursday night meeting. The list included the victim’s mother, Stacy Hubbell, two members of the City Council — Michael Boutin and Michael Deering — and others who suggested the latest incident — one that happened off school property shortly after school was dismissed — was the symptom of a broader unresolved problem.
School Director Tim Boltin was among the latter.
Before the public comment portion of the meeting was over, concerns about student safety at one of the district’s two pre-K-8 schools had morphed into a commentary on disciplinary procedures that some argued aren’t working, and an unflattering critique of the board others said needs to do more than just listen.
The comments teetered from vague assertions about school administrators and flat-out speculation over whether behavioral issues might explain a recent exodus of professional staff, to pointed criticism of a board that was characterized as unresponsive, “dismissive” and, in the eyes of one audience member, “disrespectful.”
It was a bumpy start to a meeting that began with Chair Sonya Spaulding reminding those in attendance the board could not publicly discuss individual students and to keep their comments general. It ended with board members discussing how to respond to what they heard hours earlier, and Spaulding publicly apologizing for her “unprofessional” handling of Hubbell prior to the mother’s abrupt departure.
“I get very flustered when there are this many people, and it feels, quite honestly, like … it’s ... a mob almost,” Spaulding said, noting that explained but did not excuse her curt treatment of a concerned parent.
“I know she (Hubbell) and her family are going through a very difficult situation, and I apologize for being unprofessional,” she said.
Spaulding referred to a brief exchange during which she inquired whether Hubbell was leaving the meeting after the mother whose son was left beaten on the bike path during an altercation involving several other students struggled to understand why it wasn’t included on the board’s agenda as she had requested.
Spaulding started to explain she and Superintendent Chris Hennessey set the meeting agendas, when Hubbell interjected.
“You’re the one who decided it wasn’t worth your time?” Hubbell asked even as Spaulding tried to explain she wasn’t aware a request had been made, and a frustrated Hubbell headed for the door.
“Are you leaving now?” Spaulding asked, adding a “thank you” after Hubbell said “yes,” and leaving the library at Barre City Elementary and Middle School.
It was a low point in a series of interactions Barre Town resident Jeff Blow said underscored what he viewed as a running problem with a board that is frequently asked questions, but never seems to answer them.
“This is a very pressing matter this woman brings to you, and you folks have dismissed her,” Blow told board members. “You’re not even going to respond to her. I find that very disrespectful as a taxpayer.”
Deering kicked things off, suggesting the recent assault on the bike path raised fresh questions about “school safety,” and what he characterized as simmering concerns about how the district deals with behavioral issues.
“Many members of the community are kind of upset with the way the schools have been handling some of the discipline,” he said.
A council member and father of four, Deering said he was one of them.
“The ‘sweep-it-under-the-rug’ mentality from the administration needs to stop,” he said.
That phrase, which was used repeatedly by others who spoke, was impossible to rebut because student matters — including discipline — are, by their nature, confidential.
Hubbell, whose son was treated at the hospital and released for injuries he sustained after police say he was repeatedly punched and kicked by a group of other students on the bike path, said she was troubled when she was told by school staff to contact local police.
“For them to sweep it under the rug and say it’s not their problem is a huge concern in safety for not just my children, but everyone’s children,” she said.
Hubbell bemoaned an absence of accountability about an assault she hinted shouldn’t have been a surprise to school officials.
“This has been brewing for over two months,” she said.
Barre resident Jacob Forcier complained about what — criminal charges aside — he perceived as the absence of consequences for those allegedly responsible for assaulting his nephew.
It had Boutin wondering whether the district should revisit its disciplinary strategy.
“To me it doesn’t feel like the policies are working,” said Boutin, who was fielding complaints from those concerned about violent behaviors at the school before the June 13 assault.
“We talk about ‘if it’s not broke don’t fix it,’ but in this case it feels broken,” he said.
With the district still struggling to fill an unusual number of vacancies this year, Barre residents openly wondered whether the issues were somehow contacted.
“Is this part of the reason why we have so many staff leaving?” an audience member asked. “I think that’s a question we have to ask ourselves at this point.”
Then there was Boltin, who said he feared not much had changed since 2019 when his oldest daughter — then an eighth-grader — stood before the board responsible for running Barre City Elementary School at the time, and announced she wouldn’t be returning.
Boltin said protracted attempts to address a mix of bullying and other behavioral issues precipitated that decision.
“It is not fair for children and taxpayers to come to school to sit in a chaotic classroom while there’s chaos and there’s no learning to be had,” he said. “If two kids out of 10 are there to learn, and eight are not, why are the eight disrupting the two? We have to stop this stupidity.”
Boltin predicted strictly enforced rules with clear consequences would quickly solve the perceived problem.
“If we can’t manage the school, then let’s close it,” he said.
That said, Boltin had high praise for those who have worked with a special needs daughter, who just finished eighth grade and is headed to Spaulding High School.
Successful year-end celebrations at all three of the district’s school’s, and Spaulding’s baseball championship were glimmers of good news on a night when board members were grilled over everything from school safety to when and where they meet.
The session ended with Spaulding’s apology and members agreeing the need to respond in some fashion to concerns about discipline, behavioral issues and school safety, while acknowledging that discussion would need to be very general in nature.
