BARRE — The Barre Unified School Board has embraced a next-person-up strategy when it comes to administrative vacancies — filling one and creating another in the process.
On Chris Hennessey’s first day as interim superintendent, they hired his interim replacement as co-principal of Barre City Elementary and Middle School by offering the job to Pierre Laflamme, the school’s assistant principal.
Laflamme’s old job — the one he has held for the last five years — already has been posted; the deadline for interested applicants is July 12 and the hoped-for start date is Aug. 9. The posting does not indicate the position is “interim,” but Board Chairwoman Sonya Spaulding said Monday that is her understanding.
The board did not discuss how the assistant principal’s position should be posted during a special meeting last Thursday. The virtual session began with board members congratulating Hennessey for his first day as superintendent, before conducting a private interview with Laflamme. When board members returned to open session they unanimously agreed to offer the principal’s job to Laflamme.
Spaulding confirmed Monday that Laflamme had accepted the board’s offer, which was conveyed to him by Hennessey.
Like Hennessey, Laflamme was a known commodity for a board looking to plug an administrative hole. Hennessey was hired following the whirlwind search precipitated by former superintendent David Wells’ April-ending resignation.
A first-year superintendent, Wells, who remained on the job through last week, stepped down with a year remaining on his two-year contract. In announcing his resignation, he indicated both he and the board agreed his early departure was “in the best interests of the community.”
A month later, Hennessey was hired as interim superintendent, though both he and the board have openly indicated they are open to, if not interested in, a longer-term arrangement.
That fact recently surfaced amid confusion over why the district was searching for an interim principal. Part of the answer was that, given the timing and the traditional hiring cycle for school administrators, it made sense to look for a temporary replacement and part of the answer was Hennessey retained the rights to his old job if either he, the board, or both concluded he wasn’t the right fit as superintendent.
Hennessey has since stressed he is committed to his new position, and is hoping it will become a more permanent arrangement.
Still, there is a possibility Hennessey could return to his former role as principal, which made making more than a one-year commitment to Laflamme problematic, and the same likely goes for whoever is hired to replace Laflamme as assistant principal.
It is considerably less clear whether the board views Laflamme as more than a stop-gap solution as co-principal, though it is entirely possible school board members hope Hennessey sticks as superintendent, allowing them to make Laflamme’s promotion permanent.
The board, which is now in the market for an assistant principal at Barre City Elementary and Middle School, recently filled a similar position at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School by promoting special educator Ted Mills. Prior to Mills’ hiring, the position had been vacant for nearly two years since Erica Pearson was promoted from assistant principal to one of the school’s co-principals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.