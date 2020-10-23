BARRE – A skittish School Board will entertain offers from consultants willing to search for a new site for the Central Vermont Career Center, but isn’t yet ready to commit to asking voters to finance that six-figure step down a path that could eventually cost nearly $40 million.
That, give or take, is the upper end estimate for acquiring and permitting a yet-to-be-identified site and designing, constructing and outfitting a new state-of-the-art center. The project, pitched to board members during their virtual meeting Thursday night, would more than double the size of a center that has occupied a 41,000-square-foot wing at Spaulding High School since it opened under a different name in 1969.
It wasn’t the suggested size of the new building – 87,000 square feet – that some board members said was cause for pause, and, while daunting, they agreed the potential price tag of the regional facility was a discussion for a different day. If there was resistance to moving the center off the Spaulding campus – and quite possibly out of Barre – that view wasn’t voiced either.
Instead, board members bracing for what some fear could be a brutal budget season, wrestled with whether it would be wise to ask voters in March to approve up to $125,000 to finance a site search that is the latest and most expensive leg in a process that was launched more the two years ago.
Thus far that incremental process has been fueled entirely by surplus funds. A pre-feasibility study commissioned two years ago cost $15,000 and architect Lance Whitehead walked the board through a follow up analysis his firm prepared as part of a separate $25,000 project.
The work performed by Whitehead’s firm, Lavallee-Brensinger Architects, assessed the viability of renovating and expanding the center at its current location and the merits of starting from scratch and moving to a new location.
While staying put would shave a few million dollars off the estimated project cost, Whitehead said it would require the construction of a 35,000-square-foot addition on an already cramped campus where parking is at a premium.
Board members generally agreed relocating the regional center, which serves students from Spaulding and five other area high schools, was probably preferable. However, many lamented the fact that only voters in Barre and Barre Town would confront a ballot initiative School Director Sonya Spaulding feared could be “collateral damage” on Town Meeting Day.
“In this financial climate … I’m concerned the voters of Barre are going to look at it and say: ‘Nope, sorry, not today,’ and then we’re going to be stuck,” she said. “I’m concerned about the timing right now.”
School Director Guy Isabelle said he was concerned the presence of another financial request on the ballot – even one that is built into the tuition for the career center – could “compromise” the chances of passing a budget the board hasn’t seen.
“When people see one more thing, no matter what the amount, (they) start wigging out,” he said.
Penny Chamberlin, the center’s veteran director, said she understood those concerns and had debated whether waiting a year might make sense given financial and other uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 crisis.
At one point Thursday, Chamberlin suggested a delay, notwithstanding the unanimous recommendation of the center’s regional advisory board, which includes representatives of the central Vermont districts served by the career center.
Pressed for specific financial information she said would be impossible to provide without taking the next step, Chamberlin said it might be best to postpone the request for a year given unease expressed by several board members.
Though Chamberlin said she could again use surplus funds to finance the site search, she would prefer to use that money to limit the increase in tuition – avoiding a sharp spike she predicted would draw objections from the regional advisory board.
Several board members – some more reluctantly than others – appeared to be tilting in that direction, before realizing they could defer the decision on whether to include the funding request on the ballot, while still soliciting proposals that would help inform that decision.
The timeline suggested by Chamberlin and recommended by the regional advisory board involved putting out a request for proposals on Nov. 1 with an eye toward making a selection in mid-December.
While Chamberlin and Whitehead used $125,000 as the upper end estimate for the work, they said the likely range would be between $80,000 and $90,000.
Either way, Spaulding soliciting proposals couldn’t hurt and by the time the board would need to make a decision it would have a hard number with respect to the proposed ballot item and be well into budget deliberations that are set to start next month.
Board members agreed, though their unanimous vote masked lingering concerns about the timing of the request that will now be further debated in December.
