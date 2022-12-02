BARRE — A majority of the Barre Unified School Board is calling for cuts — some much deeper than others — to a draft budget that suggests spending an additional $4.1 million to run the local pre-K-12 school system during the coming fiscal year.
Concerned that the 8.65% increase proposed by school administrators would test the collective tolerance of voters in Barre and Barre Town, board members willing to weigh in said spending less would improve the budget’s chances of passing on Town Meeting Day.
How much less depended on who was speaking during Thursday night’s special board meeting, and all but one director acknowledged the target they’d just proposed came with the caveat that hitting it probably wasn’t mathematically possible.
School Director Tim Boltin was the lone exception.
Boltin wasn’t the first board member polled to suggest a flat budget, but he was the only one who sounded genuinely comfortable with the concept.
Others, including board members Alice Farrell, Terry Reil and Nancy Leclerc, said they’d like to see a level-funded budget and believed a detectable dent could be made in the draft spending proposal. However, all conceded zeroing out a $4.1 million increase was a pipe dream.
“‘Flat’ is my number,” Reil said, admitting in the next breath it was a soft target.
“The reality is … it won’t be ‘flat,’” he added.
Setting aside the ripple effects associated with 8% inflation, those budget pressures range from the known — a near-13% spike in health insurance costs — to the unknown, such as yet-to-be-negotiated wage increases for unionized teachers and support staff.
Leclerc described the latter as “the elephant in the room,” even as School Director Paul Malone questioned whether the draft budget was sufficient to cover the first-year cost of labor contracts.
It’s why Malone didn’t echo the call for a flat budget, and suggested administrators try to limit the increase to between 5% and 6%.
That would require cutting between $1.25 million and $1.8 million from a $57.2 million budget, that includes $6 million in grant-funded expenditures.
Malone suggested that was a more realistic target. School Director Giuliano Cecchinelli agreed.
However, Malone reiterated his concern that the draft budget’s assumptions with respect to wage increases — a 3% increase for teachers and 5% for support staff — were unrealistic given the current climate.
“Do you feel that’s a practical number?” he asked Business Manager Lisa Perreault.
“For the purposes of keeping the budget at a decent increase that the community can handle, I think we should leave it,” Perreault replied.
Malone was skeptical, suggesting a 3% wage increase Perreault has budgeted could easily double, creating an additional $525,000 expense.
“I’m just wondering where that money would come from?” he asked. “That’s half a million dollars that’s not in here.”
Perreault said the district could use savings from retirements and attrition to help cover a richer-than-anticipated settlement.
Chair Sonya Spaulding suggested Malone’s observation — one echoed by Reil — was an argument for increasing the budget, not cutting it, and if the board wanted to do that, it could.
Spaulding got no takers on a night when she noted the results of a recently concluded budget survey didn’t provide any clearer direction than a recent forum during which some residents argued they couldn’t afford the draft budget, and others maintained the district couldn’t afford not to make the investment.
“I don’t think there is a clear consensus,” Spaulding said. “I think that’s the challenge that we’re facing.”
While Spaulding didn’t weigh in, and board members Sarah Pregent and Chris Parker passed when asked to pick a target, the balance of the nine-member board agreed that cuts are needed if only to blunt what some fear are increases they don’t yet know about.
Board members who advocated for budget reductions were all asked by Spaulding how they would accomplish them.
Malone started and then stopped. Not, he said, because it was an impossible exercise, but because of the time it would take.
According to Malone, dropping a proposal to hire two new custodians would save $100,000 and foregoing a request they budget $1 per square foot for school maintenance instead of 75 cents would save another $125,000. He said neither cut would eliminate anything that currently exists and were examples of the kinds of reductions he was looking for.
“There are ways in here we can creatively do this and not really have a profound impact on education,” he said.
Leclerc said looking at what the district actually spent — not what it budgeted to spend — would be a good place to start.
Though it has yet to be audited, the district is projecting it ended the last fiscal year with a $1.5 million surplus and Leclerc noted there are many areas where the budgeted figure was significantly underspent, however, the budgeted figure is still being used as the baseline.
Leclerc, who chairs the board’s finance committee, said the budget, by her count, reflects 14 new positions. At least some of those positions are currently funded by pandemic-related federal funding the district received. It isn’t clear how many.
Leclerc said the committee is waiting for answers to how many of those federally funded positions now exist, as well as how many unfilled positions the district is carrying.
Superintendent Chris Hennessey said both will be provided next week, and a second draft of the budget is now being prepared for the committee’s consideration on Dec. 15.
Hennessey described the board’s budget discussion as “very helpful,” and said it would aid school administrators board looking for direction from the board. Though the proposals that emerged varied, Hennessey said it was useful to understand the reasons behind them.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.