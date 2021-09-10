BARRE — What to do with a swelling surplus, when to launch the search for a new superintendent, and whether to restore funding for assistant coaches’ salaries were among the questions the School Board didn’t answer on a night when members discussed the pandemic-related closure of one of the district’s three schools.
Though Barre Town Middle and Elementary School was only closed for a day this week, interim Superintendent Chris Hennessey briefed board members Thursday night about the “gut-wrenching” decision he made after learning Tuesday afternoon that three members of the school community had tested positive for COVID-19.
“It was an incredibly difficult decision,” he said, acknowledging the disruption that, while necessary, had many working parents in Barre Town scrambling.
School Director Gina Akley said she was one of them and, absent protections that were in place last year, she might have been fired if she wasn’t self-employed.
“I’m expressing sympathy and solidarity to all of the parents out there,” Akley said. “It sucks, it just sucks that we have to do this but we still have to do this because the impact of not doing this is … what you saw (Wednesday).”
Most of the school’s students — including vaccinated and asymptomatic “close contacts” — returned to school Thursday morning and those who didn’t were eligible to be tested Friday and — if cleared — will be back in class on Monday.
Still, Hennessey didn’t downplay the significance of the one-day interruption or the inconvenience it created for some working families.
“Our energy is going into making sure we don’t have to close a whole school again,” he said.
Hennessey said some more “restrictive mitigation strategies” used last year might be revived, though he acknowledged a staffing shortage is a significant challenge to returning to a “pod” system” that would limit contact between staff and students in different classes and grade levels.
School Director Guy Isabelle said making sure all staff and students 12 and older are vaccinated might be a prudent move.
“That’s what we can control,” he said. “I’m not ready to make a motion to do that … but if the state is leaving it up to us, I think we need to control that.”
During a school year that is about to enter its third week, the Barre Town cases were the district’s second brush with COVID and, given a surge in cases associated with the virus’ delta variant, Hennessey predicted it wouldn’t be its last.
A singular case in a largely vaccinated eighth-grade class at Barre City Elementary and Middle School allowed for a surgical response that didn’t require closing the school.
Hennessey said that wasn’t possible in Barre Town where confirmed cases involving first-, sixth- and eighth-graders complicated contact tracing that was conducted with limited state assistance.
That was more an acknowledgment of reality than a complaint, and if there was an upside to what turned into a chaotic 24 hours it’s that school administrators got a crash course in contact tracing.
“We learned a lot this week,” he said.
Based on the exercise that was wrapped up early Wednesday afternoon, Hennessey said school officials identified nearly 200 “close contacts.” Some — including several eighth graders — are vaccinated and many, largely because of their younger ages — are not.
Though board members worried the lost day might have to be made up in June, that isn’t necessarily true. The district’s calendar includes 180 student days — five more than minimum required by state law. In some respects it is no different than a snow day and as long as more than half the school’s students attend classes for at least 175 days the board has the discretion to waive the 180-day requirement.
That isn’t true of the 190 days teachers are required to work under their contract. Barre Town school lost one of those days on Wednesday when teachers worked and students were at home.
School Director Chris Parker said the contractual wrinkle could force the state to soften its stance that days when students learn remotely won’t count toward the 175-day minimum.
“That could force the issue,” she said.
Hennessey said a change of heart would require Gov. Phil Scott to declare a state of emergency — something he doesn’t expect will happen despite a recent surge in COVID cases.
Board members again discussed, but did not decide what to do with a projected year-end surplus that has swelled from $3 million to $3.2 million since they met late last month.
Hennessey has recommended the board assign $2.4 million of the projected fund balance to the district’s capital fund and essentially use the rest as a revenue source in this year’s budget. That, board members were told, would negate the need to draw down $600,000 from the district’s tax stabilization fund as previously planned.
The size of the surplus, questions about how it might be spent and calls to hold a community forum have thus far delayed a decision.
That didn’t change Thursday night as board members wondered why they needed to rush. Barre Town resident Josh Howard renewed his call for a community forum to discuss how the money should be used, and Hennessey said he was inclined to support that idea.
“I would welcome it,” said Hennessey.
One idea for use of some of the surplus that enjoys some support in the community and on the board would involve restoring roughly $18,000 in money cut from a budget voters finally approved on the third try. Without making corresponding cuts it is unlikely the projected surplus could be used to restore the assistant coaches’ salaries.
Even if it were possible it isn’t clear there are votes on the board to fund those positions this year.
Troubled by the fact that assistant coaches in only three sports — football and boys’ and girls’ hockey — have been paid in the past, Isabelle said he would be reluctant to restore the money that was cut.
“I’m not in favor of paying some (assistant coaches) but not others,” he said.
School Director Sarah Pregent shared that view, noting the money for assistant coaches was on a long list of cuts proposed by administrators and approved by the board in order to get a twice-defeated budget passed.
However, School Director Renee Badeau argued the assistant coaches were given no notice of the proposed cut, the district had ample money to pay them and echoed the safety-based argument advanced by others in the community.
Chair Sonya Spaulding wasn’t buying it.
“We’re not suggesting we not have assistant coaches,” Spaulding said, noting other sports all rely on volunteers to fill those positions.
As was the case with the surplus, there was no motion and no decision was made.
Although board members didn’t nail down the timeline for a looming superintendent search, they agreed to take the first steps down that path when they meet later this month.
Board members discussed advertising the position next month with an eye toward making a selection by the end of the year.
Hennessey, who was promoted from co-principal of Barre City Elementary and Middle School to interim superintendent following the abrupt resignation of David Wells’ earlier this year, is now auditioning to keep the district’s top job on a permanent basis.
Hennessey will have to earn it as part of a 13-week search, some board members said should start sooner rather than later.
