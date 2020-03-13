BARRE — The Barre Unified School Board filled a vacant seat, learned the search for its next superintendent has been narrowed to three, briefly celebrated last week’s passage of its budget proposal and wondered what the future holds for the local school system in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
The latter question dominated the tail-end of Thursday night’s board meeting in Barre.
“We are status quo, but that could change at any moment,” Superintendent John Pandolfo told board members, who added a discussion of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, to the agenda for their post-election organizational meeting.
That discussion started in public, later shifted to executive session, and produced no decisions from a board that briefly struggled with a justification for its closed-door conversation.
Pandolfo suggested “… a clear and imminent peril to public safety” was one possibility, but the board opted for “… security or emergency response measures, the disclosure of which could jeopardize public safety.”
Pressed on the need to discuss the matter privately, Pandolfo deferred to School Director Giuliano Cecchinelli II.
“My belief is that if we discuss it and kind of just troubleshoot (how to respond to COVID-19) and go into tangents … it might create a panic,” Cecchinelli said after the board voted to go into executive session.
The board’s public discussion raised more questions than it answered, because, Pandolfo said, answers were in short supply and opinions on the subject of whether the city’s three schools should remain open or close as a precaution were mixed.
“We have a lot of people who think we should be closing schools, and we have a lot of people who think we shouldn’t be closing schools,” he said, explaining the superintendents had been told to expect additional guidance from the state “in the next 24 hours.”
That was before Gov. Phil Scott scheduled Friday’s 5:30 p.m. news conference — one Pandolfo said would likely settle the open or shut debate with respect to public schools. The Republican governor announced Vermont’s public schools would stay open at this time.
“I don’t believe we should be making a decision in isolation for Barre unless we truly believe we need to make that decision,” Pandolofo said.
Pandolfo, who huddled with other area superintendents Friday morning to discuss a coordinated response in the event the state didn’t intercede, said decisions about how to handle everything from field trips to spring sports would have to be made.
According to Pandolfo, the Building Trades program’s annual April field trip to Louisiana has already been postponed until June, and those planning upcoming field trips to Quebec and Costa Rica have been told they may be canceled. The Quebec trip is set for next Friday and the trip to Costa Rica is planned to coincide with April vacation.
“The writing on the wall is you ought to be prepared for it to be canceled,” Pandolfo said, noting those decisions hadn’t been made, but would be shortly.
Given the school’s investment in Chromebooks for all students at Spaulding High School, as well as middle school students at Barre City Elementary and Middle School and Barre Town Middle and Elementary School, Pandolfo said, shifting to teaching those students online is a possibility.
“While no one believes we can deliver the same level of education remotely that we can face to face, we will, as we always do, do the best that we can should the situation arise,” he said. “We are not at that point yet, but … we could be at any moment.”
Board members noted there could be equity issues for students with no internet access, and no clear way to handle elementary school students.
Pandolfo agreed, noting a shift from the status quo would place a strain on working families and suspend critical supports for many students.
“This may be the safest, cleanest, healthiest environment for a lot of these children,” he said. “That’s just a fact.”
BCEMS co-principals Chris Hennessey and Hayden Coon echoed that assessment.
“Our concern is that this school community is such an integral part of the kids’ lives … for basic needs (like) nutrition,” he said. “What I’m losing sleep over now is what is life going to be like, especially for our youngest kids, if we have to shut school down for any period of time.”
Coon said everyone — from students to the staff — was experiencing a heightened level of stress as a result of uncertainty with respect to a pandemic that “is evolving faster than any of us can keep up with.”
The board’s sobering discussion with respect to COVID-19 capped a meeting that was very much business as usual until it wasn’t.
Board members opened the meeting by re-electing Paul Malone as chairman, interviewing Barre residents William Toborg and Emel Cambel to fill a vacant seat, repopulating committees and making other once-a-year decisions. School directors, who later appointed Cambel to fill the board vacancy, welcomed last week’s approval of a $48.5 million school budget some feared was destined to fail, and were told the process to select Pandolfo’s successor is progressing.
Following their closed-door meeting, board members agreed to appoint Cambel to fill the vacancy. A retired teacher who moved from Plainfield to Barre 15 years ago, Cambel once served on the Twinfield Union School Board.
Meanwhile, Malone said a committee has narrowed the list of applicants to replace Pandolfo as superintendent on July 1 to three. He said 11 people applied for the job, one withdrew and the committee planned to interview the three semifinalists on March 23. The panel will then determine whether to recommend the board interview some — or all — of them at its April 7 meeting.
