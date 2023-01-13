BARRE — A budget process that was all subtraction and no addition just ended in division, as a split school board narrowly overrode an administrative recommendation and backed a proposal that, if approved by voters in March, would boost spending in the Barre Unified Union School District by 1.5%.

When you add in an estimated $6 million in grant funds, the budget that voters in Barre and Barre Town will be asked to approve on Town Meeting Day will be just under $54 million. However, it’s the first $48 million that was the focus of a protracted debate Thursday night.

