BARRE — A budget process that was all subtraction and no addition just ended in division, as a split school board narrowly overrode an administrative recommendation and backed a proposal that, if approved by voters in March, would boost spending in the Barre Unified Union School District by 1.5%.
When you add in an estimated $6 million in grant funds, the budget that voters in Barre and Barre Town will be asked to approve on Town Meeting Day will be just under $54 million. However, it’s the first $48 million that was the focus of a protracted debate Thursday night.
A preponderance of those who spoke — more than 30 — argued the $708,814 increase recommended by the finance committee last week was woefully inadequate. Nearly two hours into a spirited discussion, the board decided otherwise.
The 4-3, vote came on a night when School Director Alice Farrell, who ran the meeting in the absence of Chair Sonya Spaulding, opted not to cast what could have been a tie-making vote.
Had that happened, School Director Terry Reil’s motion would have failed, the discussion would have continued, and a proposal backed by Superintendent Chris Hennessey and his entire administrative team would have been back in play.
That’s not what happened after Reil kicked off the conversation by asking the board to support the committee’s call for a 1.5% increase, as well as its proposal for how to handle a $2.35 million fund balance.
In addition to asking voters to approve the budget, Reil suggested they be asked to transfer all of the just-audited surplus into the district’s capital reserve fund while earmarking much of the money for three projects.
Based on Reil’s motion, which eventually passed, voters will be asked to designate $719,000 to prepay the lease associated with a lighting upgrade at Spaulding High School and $456,780 for asbestos abatement that is tied to that project. They also will be asked to assign $350,000 to finance a deferred roofing project at Barre City Elementary and Middle School.
That aspect of Reil’s motion didn’t draw any objections, though it was at odds with an administrative recommendation. A Town Meeting Day warning prepared for the board’s approval Thursday night included one article that would have asked voters to transfer $1 million of the surplus to a tax stabilization fund that the audit, which was presented to the board Thursday night, showed has a current balance of more than $1.5 million. A separate article would have asked voters to transfer $1.3 million to a capital reserve fund — boosting its balance to nearly $2.2 million.
That draft warning has been scrapped, and another will have to be prepared reflecting the results of Thursday night’s board approval.
Long before talk turned to the budget, it was pretty clear that wouldn’t be a comfortable conversation and any doubt was erased when Barre teacher Prudence Krasofski opened the meeting alleging potential conflicts of interest and expressing her disappointment and frustration in a spending proposal recommended by the committee.
“Our schools are underfunded and understaffed as it is, and this minuscule increase will do nothing to address the pressing needs of our students and educators,” she said. “This lack of investment is a disservice to our students and our community as a whole.”
Krasofski opened her remarks by suggesting Barre Town representatives on the board — three of whom serve on the finance committee — signed a petition that is circulating seeking a public vote over whether Barre Town should withdraw from the school district.
School Director Paul Malone, Reil and School Director Nancy Leclerc indicated they hadn’t signed a petition, and Malone noted he supported the merger at the time, understanding the three Barre districts would be ordered to merge if they didn’t voluntarily do so, while leveraging financial incentives.
That’s how the meeting started. Before it was over, amid talk of tattered textbooks, tanking test scores, tapped out teachers and “slush funds,” Heather Slayton had openly lobbied fellow Barre Town residents to sign the petition referenced earlier, and Barre City Mayor Jake Hemmerick vowed he’d vote against a budget reflecting a 1.5% increase that he viewed as insufficient.
Some who spoke indicated they were comfortable with the lower increase, including one — Barre Town resident Jeff Blow — who suggested Hennessey “thumbed his nose” at the committee by failing to prepare a version of the budget it recommended. That was the minority view in the room and online, as some blasted the board for entertaining a budget increase that was at odds with what school administrators recommended and others pleaded with them to at least let voters have a say.
Michael Pope, a product of the local school system who is now a teacher at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School, was among the latter.
“Give the community a chance to vote on a higher budget,” Pope said, expressing concern about the decision to limit the increase at 1.5% based on the notion that that increase, coupled with spending trends that have fueled recent surplus, would be adequate to finance operation of the pre-K-12 district.
“What we have right now is not enough,” Pope said, echoing an earlier speaker who questioned the district’s “doing-more-with-less” mentality.
“The real reality is we’re doing less with less,” Pope said. “We’ve been doing less than our neighbors; we’ve been doing less than the surrounding communities; and the challenges we face every day in our classrooms are immense.”
That plea and others like it didn’t sway a narrow, but unflinching majority that included Reil, Leclerc, Malone and School Director Tim Boltin.
Reil repeatedly stressed the budget the committee was recommending wouldn’t require eliminating any existing positions — filled and unfilled — based on the district’s history of substantially underspending its voter-approved budgets.
“This proposal does not cut what is here today,” he said. “It asks you to stop increasing what we have today, use the money that we have today to fill the (vacant) positions … We have the money to hire these people.”
Malone echoed that assessment.
“It’s not a question of money, folks. The money is there. It’s not being spent,” he said.
Reil defended the modest increase — one Malone noted is similar in size the 1.95% increase that was proposed last year — saying it should suffice at a time of significant uncertainty and economic challenges.
Reil noted current tax rate projections are based on the assumption the Legislature agrees to apply all of a $64 million surplus in the Education Fund to the school funding formula. He said it is far from clear that will happen, and if it doesn’t, it would place added pressure on education tax rates.
Reil said the budget recommended by the committee begins to prepare for the looming loss of pandemic-related federal funding, declining student enrollment and eroding property values.
Hennessey sought to bolster support for an administrative proposal that had trimmed more than $1.7 million from the bottom line of the first draft of the budget, and whittled what was an 8.65% increase to 4.97%.
“Our proposed cuts — and they are cuts — will not be easy for our schools to absorb, and we are concerned about the impact these cuts will have on the students of Barre,” he said, adding, “We will do everything possible to make this work. We have taken the needs of our students and our taxpayers into consideration with all decisions that have been made to present a budget that is as responsible to all stakeholders as possible.”
In terms of spending, the gap between what administrators proposed and what the board ultimately adopted is a little more than $1.6 million. Business Manager Lisa Perreault pushed back on the notion nothing would have to be sacrificed.
“That is wrong,” she said. “That’s cutting transportation; that’s cutting athletics; that’s cutting teachers.”
Hennessey put a finer point on it, predicting at least three administrative positions and six full-time teaching positions would have to be cut, middle school sports and athletic transportation would be in danger and the district’s busing contract would come under review.
Some individuals who spoke Thursday night struggled to square the polar-opposite opinions involving the consequences of limiting the spending increase to 1.5%.
It wasn’t a question that was answered definitively before Farrell finally called for a vote and School Director Chris Parker urged board members to consider what they’d just heard.
“The vast majority of people that spoke tonight asked for us not to do the 1.5% (version of the budget); they said let us vote on … this (administrative) proposal,” she said. “We represent the people, and the people are speaking.”
Reil said he had listened but hadn’t heard anything to alter his view the committee’s recommendation was responsible.
Parker voted against the motion and was joined in the minority by board members Sarah Pregent and Giuliano Cecchinelli.
Pregent described the proposal as “insulting,” as the conversation was getting underway and abruptly left the meeting without saying anything after it passed.
