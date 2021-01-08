BARRE — A School Board that has been struggling with spending found its sweet spot Thursday night, adopting a $50.5 million budget request they will ask voters in Barre and Barre Town to approve in March.
It wasn’t a unanimous decision, but the 8-1 vote was decisive and, given the state of the debate just three weeks ago, a move forward.
Board members — some more reluctantly than others — had called for cuts to an earlier version of the proposal and administrators responded with a recommendation to trim more than $650,000 from the budget’s bottom line. They also flagged an additional $1.1 million in reductions they said would be needed to limit this year’s spending increase to 2% if the board was so inclined.
Among other things the longer list of reductions contemplated cutting 12 teachers and three para-educators, eliminating middle school sports and trimming $37,000 from the $475,000 budget for athletics at Spaulding High School.
Briefly mentioned by one concerned parent Thursday night, those cuts weren’t recommended by school administrators or the board’s finance committee, which met earlier in the week. The board never discussed them, though Chairman Paul Malone suggested that could change if voters reject the just-adopted spending request.
“It’s a preview of what we’ll be looking at if this budget goes down to defeat,” he said.
Malone’s observation capped a surprisingly brief budget discussion during which Alexander Maurice, a junior at Spaulding, urged the board to reject the proposal and restore some of the cuts recommended by administrators.
Board members were told the recommended reductions would not negatively affect education in the pre-K-12 district, and reflected a reasonable attempt to reduce spending and limit the tax impact on those who own property in Barre and Barre Town.
Eliminating funding for three vacant, or soon-to-be-vacant, positions, trimming $160,000 — or 1% — from the amount budgeted for teachers’ salaries under a yet-to-be-negotiated contract, and reducing the funding for facilities improvements by $113,000, were among the more notable cuts incorporated in the recommendation.
Business Manager Lisa Perreault said those, and several smaller adjustments, reduced the bottom line of the last draft of the budget by just over over $650,000 and trimmed the proposed spending increase from nearly 6% to just under 4.5%.
“We feel like this is what you asked for,” she said.
With the exception of board member Tim Boltin, school directors rallied behind the recommendation — adopting the budget request to provide Communications Director Josh Allen ample time to prepare informational materials that will be mailed to residents in the run-up to the Town Meeting Day budget vote. Boltin called for level-funding the school budget last month and vowed to openly campaign against the proposal. On Thursday, he simply voted “no.”
The $50.5 million proposal that will be on the March ballot includes an estimated $3.45 million in state and federal grants and a $47 million operating budget. That budget calls for spending $2 million more than voters approved last year, an increase of 4.47%.
The tax implications of the proposed budget depend on where you live and which common level of appraisal is used to perform the calculation.
The CLA is a property value-based metric the state uses to equalize education property taxes from one town to the next. The newly released CLA for Barre is 94.97% of fair market value — down from 96.37% last year. That slippage accounts for a small portion of the estimated 13-cent rate hike homeowners in Barre would face if the proposed budget is approved.
The story is dramatically different in Barre Town, where a reappraisal is nearing completion and the CLA just dropped from 83.48% to 79.47% of fair market value. If you use the current CLA, homeowners in Barre Town would be facing a 22-cent rate hike if the budget is approved. Instead, their property values will increase, the town’s Grand List will go up, the CLA should be in that 100% range and the tax rate is projected to drop 16 cents.
What that will mean in terms of individual tax bills will depend on a variety of factors, including whether homeowners qualify for the income sensitivity provisions of the state’s education funding formula and whether the value of their homes increased by more than the town-wide average as a result of the reappraisal.
Though city officials are readying to request proposals for a reappraisal that work won’t be finished until 2023. However, if Barre’s CLA were at a post-reappraisal 100% of fair market value by the time the state sets education tax rates later this year instead of the 94.97% it will be, the 13-cent increase now being projected would be closer to 6 cents. Less than half of that theoretical 7-cent swing can be traced to the recent reduction in the CLA. That balance is due to the fact that property in the city was already assessed at less than 100% of fair market value for the past two budget cycles.
According to Perreault’s calculations, the district’s spending per equalized pupil would increase roughly 5.6% to $15,881. That figure compares favorably to neighboring district’s though the gap is closing. The budget request now being considered for the Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools contemplates spending $17,496 per equalized pupil, an increase of nearly 3.4%. The just-adopted budget request in the Washington Central Unified Union School District calls for spending $19,553 an increase of .01%.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
