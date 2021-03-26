BARRE — The Barre Unified School Board is officially ready for “Round 2” after approving a $50.4 million alternative to the $50.5 million school budget that failed by 110 votes on Town Meeting Day.
Though Thursday night’s vote wasn’t unanimous — School Director Tim Boltin cast the lone dissent with respect to the revised spending plan — it was decisive, and the stage is now set for a May 11 revote.
Based on the board’s 8-1, decision, the numbers voters in Barre and Barre Town will see on ballots will be lower than those included in the budget article they rejected earlier this month.
The latter list includes projected education tax rates, which will be roughly 4 cents lower than previously projected in both communities.
The $50.4 million budget figure that will appear on the ballot calls for spending nearly $1.9 million, or 3.9% more to operate the pre-K-12 school system than the $48.5 million spending plan that was approved by voters last year. That’s roughly $120,000 less than the just-defeated $50.5 million budget, which reflected a spending increase of just over $2 million, or 4.15%.
However, those bottom line numbers only tell part of the story because they mask the board’s decision to embrace an administrative plan to pay for three positions totaling $145,000 using available grant money instead of taxpayer dollars. That matters for the purposes of projecting tax rates and so does a companion decision to use an additional $300,000 from the district’s surplus-fueled tax stabilization fund. The failed budget anticipated using only $200,000 of that $644,000 fund. That number has now been bumped to $500,000.
The combined effect of those adjustments has shaved roughly 4 cents from previously projected education tax rates for Barre and Barre Town.
Barre’s education tax rate had been expected to jump roughly 6 cents under the original budget. Officials are now projecting a 2-cent increase.
Thanks to a soon-to-be-completed reappraisal, the education tax rate in Barre Town was expected to drop 23.6 cents had the budget been approved earlier this month. The revised rate reduction — 27 cents — is partly attributable to the budget adjustments, but mostly owing to the fact property in Barre Town, which is currently assessed at less than 80% of fair market value will be assessed at 100% when the reappraisal is finished.
Board members acknowledged Thursday night that doesn’t mean those who own property in Barre Town will pay lower education taxes. It just means they will pay lower taxes than they would have if the budget had passed on Town Meeting Day.
As a result of the reappraisal, property values will increase, the tax rate will drop and the effect the school budget will have on individual homeowners will largely depend on their new assessments and, in many cases, their household income.
Prodded by School Director Guy Isabelle, Business Manager Lisa Perreault estimated 68% of homeowners in Barre and Barre Town qualify for the “income sensitivity” provisions of the state’s education funding formula.
Perreault provided an up-to-date projection with respect the district’s per-pupil spending.
During the past five years, Perreault said the district’s spending per equalized pupil — a figure that along with the annual increase — must be included in the budget article.
A year ago, voters narrowly approved a budget that contemplated spending $15,074 per equalized pupil — an 11% increase. Earlier this month, the budget they rejected would have boosted spending per equalized pupil to $15,881 — a 5.59% increase.
Based on the budget revisions, Perreault said the district’s spending per equalized pupil would be $15,554 — up 3.41%.
As has historically been the case, Perreault noted that figure is 10% lower than the statewide average of $17,133.
All of the numbers are trending in the right direction, though one parent warned the board that might not matter and another said the adjustments were insufficient.
The views expressed by Jake Larrabee and Josh Howard highlight the challenges the board has faced as it sought to react — but not overreact — to a budget that failed, but not by much.
Larrabee, who has been a persistent critic of the district’s slow return to in-person instruction, told board members he isn’t interested in the new numbers.
“I don’t think at this point you could cut any more money out of the budget and get a ‘yes’ vote,” said Larrabee, who based that prediction on conversations with neighbors and other disgruntled parents.
“The product you’re putting up nobody’s buying, and that’s the problem,” he said. “I understand it’s a tough time, but we’re still lacking in getting our kids back in school and until that changes you can crunch all the numbers you want, but I don’t think you’re going to get a ‘yes’ vote.”
Moments after Larrabee said the budget’s failure wasn’t about the money, Howard said it very much was.
“The budget failed because it’s just too much money again,” Howard said, calling for an end to a pattern of “gigantic increases” to support a pre-K-12 school system that continues to experience declining enrollment.
“It’s every year, and it’s not sustainable,” he said, pointing out the flaw in touting the reappraisal-related reduction in the projected tax rate for Barre Town.
“The tax rate is going down, (but) the tax bills are going up,” he said.
The problem posed by those who think like Larrabee could potentially be solved before the budget revote, though he noted he continues to be puzzled by the district’s pandemic-related decisions.
The latest example involves the decision not to reschedule a staff development day on Friday to coincide with the remote learning day planned next Tuesday so teachers can receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Larrabee said that change would have provided students with an extra day of in-person instruction. Instead, they will be out of school on three days — twice to accommodate the vaccinations and once for the staff development day.
An alternative suggested by School Director Chris Parker would have been to move the staff development day to Wednesday, which is already a remote learning day for middle and high school students.
Superintendent David Wells said the option was discussed, but noted the vaccination days were scheduled by the state and could not be changed, and arrangements had been made with “outside presenters” who were planning to attend Friday’s staff development day.
Wells said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has relaxed its social distancing guidance for older students from 6 to 3 feet and the district is readying for the state to do the same. He said Education Secretary Dan French indicated earlier in the day guidance could come the week of April 4 and a return to a more regular schedule of in-person instruction for the districts 7th-12th-graders could come as soon as April 12.
“As soon as we have that guidance, we will finalize our plans and bring those to the board,” Wells said.
Larrabee said that approach reflected a lack of urgency he and other parents have found troubling.
“We’ve waited and waited for every decision and not been ready,” he said, suggesting there is no need for that to happen again.
Assuming the state follows the CDC’s lead, as many expect it will, Larrabee said students shouldn’t have to wait to return to school
“I want it to happen the next day.” he said. “I don’t want to have to wait a week or two. Get the plans in place and do it.”
During the board’s brief budget discussion, members embraced the unanimous recommendation of its finance committee and never discussed alternative proposals to trim up to an additional $120,000 from the budget.
In the event the budget fails, Wells said those cuts could be considered. In the event deeper cuts are needed, he said cutting classroom teachers won’t be an option. He said the existing faculty would all be needed to operate schools in the fall, and no reduction in force (RIF) notices would be issued as a hedge against the possibility the district could be forced to operate on 87% of its last passed budget.
By law, that is the figure school officials will have to work with if a budget isn’t approved before new fiscal year starts July 1.
Board members said they were hopeful the revised budget will be approved on May 11, and a third vote, which Wells has penciled in for June 29 as a precaution, won’t be needed.
